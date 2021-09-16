Breaking News

News-channel fishing for stories of unvaccinated dying from Covid-19 gets over 182,000 responses of Vaccine injuries and deaths instead… and the list is still growing

The mainstream media narrative that unvaccinated people are filling up the hospitals and dying from Covid-19 is quickly falling apart, perhaps faster than they even expected.

You only need to read official government data to see that it is actually the fully vaccinated population that are dying from Covid-19. A Public Health England report released September 3rd confirmed that 70% of Covid-19 deaths since February 2021 had been among the vaccinated population.

Now WXYZ TV Channel 7 in Detroit, USA has added more fuel to the fire that should be burning because it is the truth, by asking their viewers on their Facebook Page to direct message them if they lost a loved one due to Covid-19 after they refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

This is a clear indication that they are getting desperate to find these stories, and are having a difficult time finding them.

We don’t know if they got any such stories through direct messaging, but the post on their Facebook Page, as of the time of publication of this article, had received over 182,000 comments, and they seem to be all comments of those who have lost loved ones after getting the Covid-19 vaccine, and comments asking them why they are not covering that story.

People who have been silenced and censored on Facebook and other Big Tech platforms took advantage of the opportunity to share their stories instead. It is amazing that Facebook left these up, but after so many had commented, it would probably have been an even bigger story if they had taken down the post and comments.

Here are a few screen shots of the comments that are representative of what people are posting –


