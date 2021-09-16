SHOCKING: Whistleblowers claim elderly patients in a US Care Home were “chemically restrained” and forced to take Covid Vaccine, leading to their deaths

Aegis Living, a senior assisted living centre that has multiple locations across the US, is facing scrutiny after four healthcare professionals blew the whistle on multiple accounts of elder abuse and medical fraud taking place at the Issaquah, Washington Facility.

The whistleblowers told Project Veritas that facility caretakers allegedly lie to residents about vaccines and “chemically restrain” the residents to force them to submit to the Covid-19 vaccines.

One of the whistleblowers, Cassandra Renner, a former medical technician at Aegis Living, told Project Veritas that “Aegis Living is grossly taking advantage of severely vulnerable adults through fraud on care plans.” She also said that signatures have “been forged multiple times” to make it appear as though care was given when it was clearly not. Her claims have been corroborated by multiple care directors.

Shockingly, Renner also revealed that a “chemical restraint” was given to one of the residents she worked with “to get her to take the Covid vaccine.” The resident was lied to about the jab and suffered medical complications from the shot and later died as a result.

The former medical technician testified on the resident’s behalf, “They had given her a PRN, like Xanax, and they were successful after giving her the PRN in order to get her to take the COVID vaccine.

“The resident was lied to about what shot she was receiving. She was told that it was the flu shot… She’s no longer with us and in her last moments of life, she had to have her dignity removed.”

Additionally, Renner stated that the facility chooses to be short-staffed to cut corners and save money, which has caused many residents to be neglected and has created an environment of coercion and abuse across all facilities. Renner said that on a “good day” the staff completes about half of the tasks which the residents pay for.

“In the past, I had not signed for certain things that I knew I hadn’t completed, and I was told by the ACD [Associate Care Director] who had told me to sign them, that I needed to just sign them anyway,” Renner said.

“Even if I hadn’t completed the task…I noticed the other day, or like a little bit ago that one of my signatures looks like it wasn’t mine.”

Renner explained that her signature was forged on multiple occasions, including for a service that she didn’t complete.

Averi Robinson, another Associate Care Director, said that the current staff at Aegis Living aren’t capable caregivers, but they have job security because the company cannot afford to fire anyone at the moment. This means that nobody is held accountable and nothing ever changes.

Jonathan Schlect, another whistle-blower, said: “I was told by the care director, Jen, if I didn’t [forge signatures], I would be out of compliance with my job and not following her direction, and I’d be written up.”

Schlect said he was also encouraged to falsify documents by another associate care director named Adam. The whistleblower said that he received a group text from Adam, clearly stating to “falsify documents” because “it will pay off.”

Source: Project Veritas

These claims are not all individual incidence, as Margie Massa, another Associate Care Director for Aegis Living, said that she notes down the initials of people who worked that day, to make it look like a service was completed even though she knows it wasn’t.

Massa said: “If I knew who worked that day, then I might jot in an initial because I’m kind of saving their asses too. You know?”

What is most disturbing about this story is that it appears to show that the elderly are being abused and taken advantage of in the very places they should feel safe. We need to start asking how many elderly individuals have been coerced to take a vaccine that they don’t want.

