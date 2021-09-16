IT’S OFFICIAL – Official data shows 8 times as many people have died due to the Covid Vaccines in 6 months than people who have died of Covid-19 in 18 months

We can officially confirm that the number of people to have died due to the Covid vaccines has surpassed the number of people who have died of Covid-19, and we believe the data was released by accident.

According to official NHS data which can be viewed here, from March 2020 up to the 25th August 2021; a period of 18 months, 90,147 Covid deaths within 28 days of a positive test have been recorded in England hospitals.

Of these 86.315 all died of other serious pre-existing conditions including dementia, chronic kidney disease, chronic pulmonary disease, chronic neurological disease, and heart disease, but were added to the Covid statistics due to having received a positive test within 28 days of their death.

Bases on Public Health Scotland data seen in the following chart it would seem the top pre-existing condition of those who’ve died with a positive test result for Covid-19 has been dementia, followed by heart disease and chronic respiratory disease.

When you consider the fact that testing is essentially compulsory in hospitals, despite it not being written in law, and they use the PCR test which cannot detect infection and can find anything it wants to find if conducted at a high cycle rate, producing false positives, it’s not hard to see why tens of thousands of people who have died of other causes have been added to the Covid death statistics.

Thankfully the NHS data informs us that just 3,832 people have died OF Covid-19 within 28 days of a positive test result in England hospitals between March 2020 and August 25th 2021. A number which does not justify 18 months and counting of Draconian medical tyranny.

Dozens of freedom of information requests have been made to Public Health England (PHE) over the past few months requesting to know how many people have died within 28 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine, but each and every time PHE have claimed they do “not hold the information requested”.

But after months of trying the data has been released by the Office for National Statistics, and we don’t believe they meant to do it.

A report published by the ONS on September 13th 2021 was a clear attempt to dupe the public into believing the majority of Covid-19 deaths are occurring among the unvaccinated popuation. But the date parameters used in their report – January 2nd 2021 to July 2nd 2021- include a huge swathe of deaths that occurred during the second alleged wave of Covid-19 in January 2021, when barely anybody was vaccinated.

However, by attempting to dupe the public into believing the Covid-19 vaccines have worked at preventing deaths the ONS have revealed that 30,305 people died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine in England between January 2nd and July 2nd 2021.

As you can see above 14,265 people died within 21 days of having the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 4,388 people died within 21 days of having the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine whose death allegedly involved Covid-19.

Another 11,470 people died within 21 days of having their second dose of having a Covid-19 vaccine, and 182 people died within 21 days of having their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine whose death allegedly involved Covid-19.

Therefore 30,305 people died within 21 days of having the Covid-19 vaccine in England during the first 6 months of 2021. A further 123,796 people also died 21 days or more after having the Covid-19 vaccine, but it’s currently impossible to know the exact paremeters for the further deaths unless ONS release the data in response to a Freedom of Information request.

Nevertheless, the number of people who have died within 21 days of having the Covid-19 vaccine over a period of 6 months, which the ONS inadvertently revealed to be 30,305, is 8 times greater than the number of people who have died of Covid-19 over a period of 18 months; which NHS data shows to be 3,832.

We can now see why Public Health England were not very eager to publish the requested figure of deaths within 28 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine; the ONS have just revealed that deaths within 21 days are bad enough.

Like this: Like Loading...