Michigan Hospitals Say Health Workers With ‘Natural Immunity’ Are Exempt From Covid Vaccine Mandate

Spectrum Health, the West Michigan hospital system, said they will grant temporary exemptions from its employee vaccine mandate to staff who can prove they have natural immunity to Covid-19.
Those who have a positive PCR test or antigen test for Covid-19 plus a positive antibody test from within the past three months will be made exempt from the hospital system’s vaccine mandate.
The exemption, which is a first for a major health system in Michigan, was introduced “as new research has emerged” on natural immunity.
In a recent statement, Spectrum Health said: “While we still recommend vaccination for people with prior COVID-19 infection, according to this new research, there is increasing evidence that natural infection affords protection from COVID-19 reinfection and severe symptoms for a period of time.
“Current studies are not clear on how long natural immunity protects from reinfection.”
If future evidence shows that naturally acquired protection is waning or longer-lasting, or if there is a validated antibody test result showing immunity, policy could be updated to reflect this.
In late July, Spectrum Health announced that it would require all employees to be fully vaccinated within eight weeks of the Food and Drug Administration approving a vaccine, but noted that it would consider some exemptions.
These exemptions include religious and medical exemptions determined by a medical exemption committee. The hospital system’s medical exemption committee recommended the health system allow for a temporary exemption for natural immunity based on available research.
Other health systems such as Henry Ford Health System, Beaumont Health and Trinity Health Michigan have all required employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine with no exemptions for naturally acquired immunity.
Spectrum and Beaumont are currently in the process of merging and recently signed a formal integration agreement to move the process ahead. Both health systems hope to launch a new system this autumn.
Currently, it’s unclear whether Spectrum Health’s new policy will have any influence on Beaumont workers who are not granted the same natural immunity exemption.
Bob Ortlieb, a spokesman for Beaumont said: “We can’t speculate on what will happen in the future.”
We urgently need your support!
We rely solely on your support to help
fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.
Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News
Everyone has lifetime immunity if they use my free simple cure which works 100% – it is so easy, it defies common sense not to do this over vaccines which are going to kill you sooner or later!!
I simply don’t understand why people get herded into taking vaccines which don’t work, according to my betters, however this is the Covid Crusher which would stop this Covid Pandemic dead, if everyone practiced it and it is free, from me:
The Achilles Heel of Coronavirus, is while it is still in the developing stage as Coronavirus/Covid in the warm, wet areas inside the nasal passages of your head (nose) and before it gets to become Covid in your head and lungs, 10 to 14 days later. If Coronavirus is not treated with my free iodine salt clean water cure to flush out your nasal passages, as soon as possible, or during self isolation, it becomes Covid, which is where the money is. You cannot catch Covid! Always breathe through your nose and keep your mouth shut, because you really don’t want the Coronavirus to seed itself in your lungs!! My free salt water cure has “absolutely nothing” to do with mRNA test vaccines. Treating Coronavirus with my free iodine salt clean water cure, flushes out the nasal cavity and kills Coronavirus, before it gets to be Covid, irrespective of if you have had mRNA vaccines or not. Mix one heaped teaspoon of iodine salt in a mug of warm or cold clean water, cup a hand and pour some of the solution in, then sniff or snort that mugful up into your nose, spitting out everything which comes down into your mouth, by so doing, you flush out your nasal cavity, where Coronavirus lives. If you get a burning sensation (which lasts for 2-3 minutes) then you have a Coronavirus infection.When the soreness goes away, blow out your head with toilet paper and flush away, washing your hands afterwards and continue doing my salt clean water nasal cavity flush cure, morning, noon and night, or more often, if you want, until, when you do my free salt water cure, you don’t experience any soreness at all in your nasal cavity. While you are at it, swallow a couple of mouthfulls and if you get a burning sensation in your chest, then you are killing the Covid/Bronchitis there too, so keep it up, each time you do a salt water sniffle, until the soreness in your head and lungs goes away – job done. Pour some of the solution on a flat surface and allow to dry and see what you have then. This is what coats the nasal passages in your head and kills Coronavirus/Covid off. You can see why it is so effective. This is what I have done for the past 27 years and I am NEVER ill, nor do you need to be either.
Please pass it around to everyone who wants to give it a try.
“Even so, a key issue is that the current vaccines block severe disease but do not prevent infection, said Dr. Gregory Poland, a vaccine scientist at the Mayo Clinic. That is because the virus is still capable of replicating in the nose, even among vaccinated people, who can then transmit the disease through tiny, aerosolized droplets”
Reuters – what my free salt water cure stops.
He added that “Current vaccines are great at preventing [CO1] serious infection deep in the lungs, but not at blocking infection in the upper airways. What’s needed is a nasal-spray (vaccine) that would stop the coronavirus from taking hold at all.” – what my free salt water cure does and stops.
No soreness when you do it, it feels like you are flushing your head with water, if you get sore reaction, you have a virus so deal with it, exactly as I have described above – did a sniffle today – Me, all OK!!
We all need a cure which works instead of these vaccines, when you get a Coronavirus infection – now you have one.
Do not use saline water bought online, use iodine based kitchen or sea salt, it is the iodine in the salt which kills Coronavirus dead
Keep safe. Richard
Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely!
Take a gander at it what I do……… https://Www.Money74.Com