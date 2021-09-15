Chris Whitty is the one who should be ashamed; he will have blood on his hands once they start to vaccinate children

Professor Chris Whitty has said those spreading what are myths in his opinion about Covid-19 vaccines “should be ashamed”, in a press conference in which he looked visibly distressed that anybody would dare to criticise the experimental Covid-19 injections. But the Chief Medical Officer for England needs to take a good long hard look in the mirror, for it is he who should be ashamed.

When asked about a statement made by the US rapper Nicky Minaj to her vast online following, England’s Chief Medical Officer flipped his lid.

“There are a number of myths that fly around … some of which are just clearly ridiculous and some of which are clearly designed just to scare. That happens to be one of them. That is untrue,” Whitty said during Tuesday’s Downing Street press conference.

Minaj, who has more than 22 million followers on Twitter, posted that a cousin had been told by a friend about unwanted side-effects of the vaccine. Impotence is not listed as a potential side-effect on the NHS website. Minaj also later said she suspects that she will eventually receive a jab.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Whitty added: “If you think about where we are overall … the great majority of people are getting vaccinated. So the great majority of people are ignoring these myths. And, if you talk about people in their 50s and 60s and 70s, we’re talking about over 90% of people getting vaccinated. And very few people actually are actively, in a sense, in the anti-vax group.

“There are a group of people who’ve got strange beliefs and … fine. And they make their own choices and, in a sense, also fine. People are adults who are allowed to make their own choices; however strange. That is a basic principle of medical ethics, actually.

“But there are also people who go around trying to discourage other people from taking a vaccine, which could be life-saving or preventing them from having life-changing injuries. And many of those people, I regret to say, I think know that they are peddling untruths. But they still do it. In my view, they should be ashamed.”

People speaking of their own personal experiences with the Covid-19 vaccine should not be ashamed in the slightest to speak out about it. The only person that should be ashamed is Chris Whitty himself following his decision to advise the UK Government that all children over the age of 12 should be offered the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Chris Whitty should be ashamed because –

All of the above are not opinions or hearsay, they are all facts and all sourced from the authorities own data and documents, and from official scientific studies. We expand on each point in our article ‘13 reasons why you should not allow your child to get the Covid-19 Vaccine‘; which you can read here.

In their letter to the Government (found here), the four Chief Medical Officer’s of the UK; which includes Chris Whitty, stated they had looked at wider public health benefits and risks of universal vaccination in children to determine if this shifts the risk-benefit either way. They claim in their letter that “the most important in this age group was impact on education”.

This raises some serious questions –

Did Covid-19 close the schools? The answer is of course no. Schools were closed because of Government policy. Should a person take a medical treatment so that they are able to partake in society or education? The answer is course no. A person should only ever take a medical treatment for a medical reason, in the case of the Covid-19 vaccine that reason should be to prevent infection; which it does not do, or prevent illness; which it will not do as children are at such low risk of suffering serious illness due to Covid-19.

The decision by Chris Whitty and his fellow Chief Medical Officers to advise the Government that the Covid-19 vaccines should be offered to children is not a decision based on science, it is instead a decision based on politics. Therefore it is Chris Whitty who should hang his head and shame and resign with immediate effect, because his decision means he is going to have blood on his hands.

Like this: Like Loading...