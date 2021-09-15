BREAKING – 30,305 people died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 Vaccine in England during the first 6 months of 2021 according to ONS data

Official Office for National Statistics data has inadvertently revealed that 30,305 people have died within twenty-one days of having a Covid-19 vaccine in England during the first 6 months of 2021.

Dozens of freedom of information requests have been made to Public Health England (PHE) over the past few months requesting to know how many people have died within 28 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine, but each and every time PHE have claimed they do “not hold the information requested”.

It is extremely strange to find that PHE do not hold the information considering their counterpart in Scotland has been able to publish the data on deaths within 28 days of a Covid-19 vaccination.

Public Health Scotland last published the figures on the 23rd June 2021 in their ‘Covid-19 Statistical Report’ in which they revealed 5,522 people had died within 28 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine between December 8th 2020 and June 11th 2021 in Scotland.

PHS were also able to reveal the numbers by brand of vaccine and date of occurrence in a published spreadsheet found here. The spreadsheet shows that 1,877 people died with 28 days of having the Pfizer mRNA jab, 3,643 people died within 28 days of having the AstraZeneca viral vector jab, and 2 people died within 28 days of having the Moderna mRNA jab.

The reason people have been requesting to know the number of people to have died within 28 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine is because these are the exact same parameters that have been used to count alleged Covid-19 deaths for the majority of the alleged pandemic.

Deaths are counted as Covid-19 if they occur within 28 days of a positive test, however, in the beginning they were actually counting deaths as Covid-19 if they occurred within 60 days of a positive test.

But it would seem PHE have been able to elude the requests made for the number of people who have died after having the Covid-19 jab thanks to a technicality. That technicality being the number of days used in their request, because we have discovered that they do hold the data on the number of people to have died after having a Covid-19 injection.

But it isn’t the number of people who have died within 28 days, it is instead the number of people who have died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine, and the figures have just been published inadvertently by the Office for National Statistics.

A report published by the ONS on September 13th 2021 was a clear attempt to dupe the public into believing the majority of Covid-19 deaths are occurring among the unvaccinated popuation. But the date parameters used in their report include a huge swathe of deaths that occurred during the second alleged wave of Covid-19 in January 2021, when barely anybody was vaccinated.

The cut off point was also the 2nd July 2021, meaning deaths that have occurred during the summer third wave that we are currently experiencing have not been included.

As you can see from the above graph taken from the UK Governments Covid-19 Dashboard the vast majority of Covid-19 deaths during the perioud used in the ONS report occurred during the second wave when the vaccine programme had only just begun, so of course the vast majority of deaths occurred among the unvaccinated population.

However, if ONS had decided to cover the third wave that we are currently experiencing then you would have seen that 75% of people who have died with Covid-19 were in fact vaccinated, and just 25% of people who have died were not vaccinated.

Table 5 of Public Health England’s ‘Vaccine Surveillance Report’ found here, shows that between August 9th and September 5th 2021 there were 600 Covid-19 deaths among the unvaccinated population, 97 deaths among the partly vaccinated population, and 1,659 deaths among the fully vaccinated population.

So as you can see the vast majority of deaths during this current wave of Covid-19 are occurring among the vaccinated population, but of course ONS didn’t want you to know that so they left it out. But we bet they didn’t plan on revealing the number of people who have died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine like they have.

Table 1 of the ONS report (found here) is an attempt to show how well the Covid-19 vaccines have been at preventing deaths. But don’t forget they’ve only covered the first 6 months of the year where the vast majority of deaths occurred when the majority of the population were not vaccinated.

However, by attempting to dupe the public into believing the Covid-19 vaccines have worked at preventing deaths the ONS have revealed that 30,305 people died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine in England between January 2nd and July 2nd 2021.

As you can see above 14,265 people died within 21 days of having the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 4,388 people died within 21 days of having the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine whose death allegedly involved Covid-19.

Another 11,470 people died within 21 days of having their second dose of having a Covid-19 vaccine, and 182 people died within 21 days of having their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine whose death allegedly involved Covid-19.

Therefore 30,305 people died within 21 days of having the Covid-19 vaccine in England during the first 6 months of 2021.

What’s interesting to note here is that a further 123,796 people died 21 days or more after having the Covid-19 vaccine, and we’re very eager to know how many of those occurred up to 28 days after being vaccinated, or even 60 days after being vaccinated considering they have and still do use this perameter to count Covid-19 deaths.

But for now we will have to settle for knowing the official number of people to have died in England within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine during the first 6 months of 2021, and that number is 30,305, and we doubt it’s a number the authorities actually wanted us to know.

The most up to date figures published by PHS and within the report released by on the 23rd June 2021, and they reveal that between the 8th December 2020 and the 11th June 2021 a total number of 5,522 people died within 28 days of having a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the spreadsheet provided by Public Health Scotland; which includes the quantity of deaths by type of vaccine and the date they occurred, 1,877 deaths have been due to the Pfizer mRNA jab, 3,643 deaths have been due to the AstraZeneca viral vector jab, and 2 deaths have been due to the Moderna mRNA jab.

This equates to an average of 920 deaths occurring every month due to the Covid-19 vaccines in Scotland alone. Outnumbering the average number of people who have died of Covid-19 in Scotland by 866 per month.

A freedom of information request made on the 30th January asked the Scottish Government to reveal the total number of people who had died of Covid-19 since March 2020.

To which the Scottish Government responded on the 11th March 2021 with –

“The answer to your question is 596 deaths involving COVID-19 has been registered where there was no pre-existing medical condition between March 2020 and January 2021 (including).”

Public Health England has so far refused to publish any data on the number of deaths occurring within 28 days of having the vaccine in England, but it is not for the want of people trying.

Dozens of freedom of information requests have been made to PHE asking the question but they never fail to respond with the statement that “Public Health England can confirm it does not hold the information that you have requested.

However, using the data on the number of deaths due to the Covid-19 vaccines in Scotland we can estimate what the likely number of deaths are due to the jabs in England. Adjusting to the size of the population we estimate the actual number of deaths due to the jabs in England in the past 6 months could be as high as 57,470.

That number alone is precisely why PHE “claim” they do not hold that information.

