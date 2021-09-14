Young woman devastated after her little sister dies due to a single dose of the Covid-19 Vaccine

More evidence the Covid-19 injections are killing children has emerged in the form of a heartbreaking video of an elder sister devastated at the loss of her little sister after she had a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
The young teen who made the video says that whilst she “respects everybody and their choices” she does not want a single person to come to her [social media] page and tell her that ever needs to get the vaccine because her little sister just died after her first dose.
a link, a link, a link. we need a link to this lady and her vid or something… please.