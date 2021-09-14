Breaking News

Young woman devastated after her little sister dies due to a single dose of the Covid-19 Vaccine

By on ( 1 Comment )

More evidence the Covid-19 injections are killing children has emerged in the form of a heartbreaking video of an elder sister devastated at the loss of her little sister after she had a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The young teen who made the video says that whilst she “respects everybody and their choices” she does not want a single person to come to her [social media] page and tell her that ever needs to get the vaccine because her little sister just died after her first dose.


We urgently need your support!
We rely solely on your support to help
fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Daughter of British Royal DIES With “Severe Headache” Months After Getting Covid-19 Vaccine
The 25-year-old daughter of the late Lord Young of Darlington reportedly died …
13 reasons why you should not allow your child to get the Covid-19 Vaccine
At a press conference on Monday September 13th, the four Chief Medical …
BREAKING – Chris Whitty approves roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine to kids despite a mountain of evidence they are killing children
Authorities in the United Kingdom are so desperate to vaccinate children that …
Morrisons CEO caught telling staff “Covid is the gift that keeps on giving” proving false claims of ‘biblical’ pandemic costs to justify discrimation of the unvaccinated
Anti-unsafe-experimental-vaxxers have said they will boycott Morrisons after it announced it would …
German Chief Pathologist Sounds Alarm on Fatal Covid Vaccine Injuries: “Jab is Cause of Death in 30-40% of Autopsies of Recently Vaccinated”
Peter Schirmacher, the director of the Pathological Institute of the University of …
“Get the Covid-19 Vaccine or starve” – Joe Biden, 46th President of the United States
Joe Biden just declared war on 100 million Americans, threatening to cut …
Covid Vaccines Are Harming Boys More Than Girls
The Covid-19 vaccines are disproportionately harming boys more than girls, as the …
BBC release disgusting propaganda aimed at Children telling them they don’t need parental consent to get the Covid-19 Vaccine
The BBC, which is funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation …
Australian Senator threatens to shoot the unvaccinated as she tells them it’s time to stoke division and really make them start feeling the heat
Jacqui Lambie sits as a Senator for Tasmania in Australia’s federal parliament. …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
abrogard
abrogard
34 minutes ago

a link, a link, a link. we need a link to this lady and her vid or something… please.

0
Reply