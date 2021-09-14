Breaking News

Daughter of British Royal DIES With “Severe Headache” Months After Getting Covid-19 Vaccine

The 25-year-old daughter of the late Lord Young of Darlington reportedly died from “Covid” not long after she was vaccinated.

Gaia Young was rushed to the University College London Hospital (UCLH) with a severe headache and vomiting on July 20th. Just 16 hours later, she was declared to be braindead.

The Independent reported that her death is being treated as “unexplained” after a first post-mortem examination came back “inconclusive.” However, UCLH has launched an official investigation to seek answers, especially since Young deteriorated so quickly.

According to reports, Young received her second Covid-19 vaccine back in March. Young’s family, including her half-brother Toby Young, insists that the jab had nothing to do with her death.

Toby said: “No doubt some people will speculate that her sudden death was a rare side effect of the covid vaccine, but she had her second jab in March so on the face of it that seems unlikely.

“It’s an unspeakable tragedy for which there’s no apparent explanation. Gaia ate healthily, exercised regularly, did not take drugs and only drank occasionally and in moderation.”

Toby went on to explain that losing a healthy 25-year-old family member is “particularly” hard, but that people should not blame the injection and instead blame “covid.”

“She was a lovely person – kind, funny, clever, creative, loyal, conscientious, endlessly curious,” Toby added. “She had the world at her feet.”

Not a single member of Gaia’s family is entertaining the possibility that she could have died because of the Covid-19 vaccine she took. Her family, along with the media, her school, and the government, are going with the narrative that Gaia’s mysterious and sudden death was simply a coincidence.

Either that or Gaia died from “covid.” Of course, as we know by now the script is that, if all else fails, just blame covid and you have an easy scapegoat when a death defies all logic.

A spokesman for UCLH said in a statement: “Our deepest sympathies go to Gaia’s loved ones at this very sad and difficult time. We are in contact with her family and reviewing the circumstances leading to her death.”

The day she developed her headache, Gaia had reportedly been cycling and enjoying the sunshine. Then, out of nowhere, she became violently ill and had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Gaia was transferred to intensive care and placed on a ventilator. She never regained consciousness after that and quickly passed.

Gaia’s mother, Dorit, said: “Gaia was an incredibly socially minded and engaged young person. At the moment her death is unexplained and the first post-mortem is inconclusive. It happened so quickly. An investigation has been launched into her care and I hope I get the answers.”

Prior to her death, Gaia had taken an interest in “social justice” causes and spent a lot of time in poorer countries as this made her feel like she was contributing something good to the world.

“Nobody had donated to the charity from Britain so the chairman sent her a letter in thanks,” Dorit bragged about a $10 donation that Gaia gave to the Skid Row Running Club. “Gaia was so pleased she got that appreciation and recognition.”


