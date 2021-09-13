Covid Vaccines Are Harming Boys More Than Girls

The Covid-19 vaccines are disproportionately harming boys more than girls, as the jabs are six times more harmful to males in comparison to females, at least as far as cardiovascular events are concerned.

Research shows that teenage boys are 600 per cent more likely to suffer a heart attack or health problems after receiving the Covid vaccine compared to teenage girls around the same age.

Data from the US now confirms that the highest risk group of suffering a “cardiac adverse event” post-injection are boys between the ages of 12 and 15.

Meanwhile, Professor Chris Whitty, the UK’s chief medical officer, and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) have concluded that the “margin of benefit” on giving vaccines to 12-to-15-year-olds is “considered too small.”

There is no scientifically valid reason to be giving young children the Covid jabs, even more so when you consider how children have been injured by these jabs. The Pfizer jab, which has been approved for emergency use on children in countries such as the US, actually caused 86% of children to suffer from an adverse event ranging from mild to severe during trials.

Whilst it has been decided that the Covid jabs should not be used on children in the UK, Health Secretary Sajid Javid, on the other hand, is all about sticking the experimental vaccines in the arms of young boys and girls. In his opinion, Scotland, Wales and Northern Island should “consider the vaccination of 12- to 15-year-olds from a broader perspective.”

Javid said: “[I will] consider the advice from the chief medical officers, building on the advice from the JCVI, before making a decision shortly.”

An investigation into the rate of cardiac myocarditis, heart inflammation and chest pain in children 12- 17-year-olds following their second dose of the vaccine was recently carried out by a team of researchers at the University of California. Data found was compared to that of children in the same group needing hospitalisation after testing “positive” for the virus.

Dr Tracey Hoeg and her fellow researchers found that injected children especially injected boys, fare much worse than children who do not get the jab.

Boys 12-15-years-old typically suffer the worst post-injection, followed by boys aged 16-17. After that, girls aged 12-15 are next in line for heart problems.

Despite the results of this shocking research, health experts continue to push the vaccine agenda on everyone, with their sights firmly set on children, regardless of the millions of people who are suffering from adverse reactions caused by the jabs.

