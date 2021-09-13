BBC release disgusting propaganda aimed at Children telling them they don’t need parental consent to get the Covid-19 Vaccine

The BBC, which is funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as well as the British tax-payer, has released vile propaganda aimed at the nations children in which they explain that they do not need parental consent to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The above video, which has been shown to children, aims to ostricise parents who have so far refused to take an experimental Covid-19 injection, labelling them as anti-vaccine.

It is clear that it also aims to empower children and motivate them to be confident enough to disobey their parents and make their own decision when it comes to having the Covid-19 injection, as long as that decision is to have it.

Whilst the BBC are quite correct that the Government and NHS bosses have outrageously advised vaccinators that they can use the Gillick competent rule to disregard the wishes of parents when it comes to vaccinating children, that does not mean they need to advertise this fact to children and manipulate them into getting it.

The Covid-19 injections are still in trials and have so far caused a minimum of over 1.6 million injuries and over 1,600 deaths according to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme. Less than nine children under the age of 19 have died of Covid-19 since March 2020, and the injections do not prevent infection or transmission of the alleged virus, therefore it is completely unnecessary to give them the experimental injection.

If you still pay your TV license then perhaps you might wish to reconsider, because videos like the one above are what you are helping to fund.

