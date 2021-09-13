Australian Senator threatens to shoot the unvaccinated as she tells them it’s time to stoke division and really make them start feeling the heat

Jacqui Lambie sits as a Senator for Tasmania in Australia’s federal parliament. In comments made on an Australian news programme, she has shown who she truly represents.

Jackie Lambie – "People are getting agitated out there. The 20-30% of anti-vaxxers out there – I͢ t͢h͢i͢n͢k͢ y͢o͢u͢ a͢r͢e͢ g͢o͢i͢n͢g͢ t͢o͢ f͢i͢n͢d͢ "u͢s͢" c͢o͢m͢i͢n͢g͢ a͢t͢ y͢o͢u͢ l͢o͢c͢k͢ s͢t͢o͢c͢k͢ a͢n͢d͢ b͢a͢r͢r͢e͢l͢".



“I think people are getting quite agitated right out there now outside there Pete, and those anti-vaxxers out there, that 20 or 30 per cent, ah, the ones out there ah protesting on the streets and doing that sort of thing, I think you’re going to find the rest of us coming at you lock, stock and barrel, ah, and we’re going to be putting the pressure on you fairly hard because the rest of us that are trying to do the right thing by the country, and our kids, and get vaccinated and do the right thing, um, I think for you we’re going to start getting even more agitated and we’re going to start getting more hardcore and I think that’s what you’re going to see massive division out there, ah, and it’ll be us on the front foot, that’s what I think’s gonna happen, I think the tide is going to turn, on those anti-vaxxers out there and you are really gunna feel the heat.”

That was almost one complete sentence. We would usually edit verbal stumbles out of transcriptions but we wanted to make a point. These are not Jacqui Lambie’s words. These are rehearsed talking points, deliberately crammed into one long rambling sentence in order to send a message.

Nothing a politician says on air is accidental. Normal people do not speak like that.

This is crucial when we look at her comment “You’re going to find the rest of us coming at you lock, stock and barrel.” This is not so much a dog whistle as a direct threat. Traditionally in the Australian context this gun reference meant an intention to be assertive, but in the current climate it caries a distinct double meaning.

Australia was disarmed in 1996 when a man with no military training scored precise headshots in an unmitigated massacre.

Last month Victorian police shot unarmed, peaceful protesters with rubber bullets at close range in Melbourne.

Australian police have become more militarised, more heavily armed and armoured.

They regularly use heavy force in large numbers against lone individuals in order to intimidate not just other Freedom protesters, but anybody else who might be considering going to a Freedom protest.

Importantly, “lock, stock and barrel” was only one of several colloquialisms Lambie used to threaten the unvaccinated:

“we’re going to be putting the pressure on you fairly hard…” “we’re going to start getting even more agitated and we’re going to start getting more hardcore…” “you’re going to see massive division out there…” “it’ll be us on the front foot..” “you are really gunna feel the heat.”

She means it.

It is also incitement.

This isn’t coming from a senior government minister, this is coming from an inconsequential Independent Senator from the bottom of Australia. The ruling class are all in this together.

Big national protests across Australia are planned for the 18th & 19th September, and the authorities are signalling their intention to escalate the violence. Lambie’s job is to normalise this escalation, flip responsibility for it, and to frame the violence against Australian battlers as being inflicted for their own safety.

