Fauci lied, millions died – FOI request reveals Fauci did fund gain of function research at the Wuhan lab

Thanks to a FOIA request by The Intercept, solid evidence has emerged that Anthony Fauci directed NIH funding for research on coronaviruses (via “gain-of-function” experiments) under the cover of the Chinese Communist Party.
The 900+ pages of once-secret documents also confirm that the United States government originated the bioweapons research and funded it to completion. After Trump banned biological weapons programs in the United States, Fauci and others conspired to criminally conduct illegal research by shifting the technology to China; and laundering US taxpayer money through the EcoHealth Alliance to fund it.
The documents were released in connection with ongoing Freedom of Information Act litigation by The Intercept against the National Institutes of Health and they detailed the following in a recently published article –
NEWLY RELEASED DOCUMENTS provide details of U.S.-funded research on several types of coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. The Intercept has obtained more than 900 pages of documents detailing the work of EcoHealth Alliance, a U.S.-based health organization that used federal money to fund bat coronavirus research at the Chinese laboratory.
One of the grants, titled “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence,” outlines an ambitious effort led by EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak to screen thousands of bat samples for novel coronaviruses. The research also involved screening people who work with live animals.
The bat coronavirus grant provided EcoHealth Alliance with a total of $3.1 million, including $599,000 that the Wuhan Institute of Virology used in part to identify and alter bat coronaviruses likely to infect humans.
Even before the pandemic, many scientists were concerned about the potential dangers associated with such experiments. The grant proposal acknowledges some of those dangers: “Fieldwork involves the highest risk of exposure to SARS or other CoVs, while working in caves with high bat density overhead and the potential for fecal dust to be inhaled.”
Alina Chan, a molecular biologist at the Broad Institute, said the documents show that EcoHealth Alliance has reason to take the lab-leak theory seriously. “In this proposal, they actually point out that they know how risky this work is. They keep talking about people potentially getting bitten — and they kept records of everyone who got bitten,” Chan said. “Does EcoHealth have those records? And if not, how can they possibly rule out a research-related accident?”
Thanks to the FOIA revelations, we now know that:
- Fauci lied under oath when he claimed he never funded gain-of-function research.
- The entire “pandemic” may have been built as a biological weapons program from the very start.
- Fauci and others committed criminal acts in violation of biological weapons research bans.
If point No.2 is true then this means the Covid-19 vaccines are an extension of the bioweapons program funded by Fauci, because the spike protein incorporated into Covid vaccines would have been developed through Fauci-funded gain-of-function research.
With this knowledge now being made public thanks to The Intercept, criminal indictments could and should be levelled against Fauci and the thousands of co-conspirators who were complicit in this operation, which includes Big Pharma CEOs, virology scientists and freedom-hating politicians who have enforced global tyranny.
We all know by now the Agenda taking place & we all know they are coming for our children. We all know their intention to push through Vaccine Passports along with Social Credit System. How do we stop this tyranny? Chatting on forums, protesting on the streets do nothing. What will it take?
Huge crowds in Brazil Massive protests An inspirational confrontation in a shopping centre where police, about maybe a dozen were attacking non compliant shoppers and hundreds of onlookers all together united and forced the cops to retreat and flee as the crowd marched at them as one united body chanting USA USA USA. Its on health impact news if you want to see.
First you have to know who exactly they are. Then you can do something First thing people should be demonstrating at the TV stations gates in thousands. Not in the city. Right where the TV can’t ignore them Where they understand the message.
And the truth shall set you free.