Australia’s medicines regulator has banned general practitioners from prescribing Ivermectin tablets to treat the alleged Covid-19 disease.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) stated in a press release that GP’s are now only able to prescribe Ivermectin for approved conditions including scabies and certain parasitic infections.

“These changes have been introduced because of concerns with the prescribing of oral Ivermectin for the claimed prevention or treatment of Covid-19,” the TGA said in a statement released Friday September 10th.

Ivermectin is a common drug used to treat parasites but evidence suggests it is successful at treating the alleged Covid-19 disease. The drug was widely used across India and seemed to be successful in reducing deaths per million people by a significant amount.

However, when India changed tack and introduced the Covid-19 vaccine, alleged Covid-19 deaths very quickly began to rise again.

The TGA said there had been a significant increase in the amount of Ivermectin prescriptions dispensed in recent months, claiming this has lead to shortages for those who need the medicine for scabies and parasite infections.

“There are a number of significant public health risks associated with taking Ivermectin in an attempt to prevent Covid-19 infection rather than getting vaccinated,” the TGA claimed.

Ivermectin is not approved for use for Covid-19 in Australia or in other developed countries in what is suspected to be due to corruption because the drug is so freely available at such a low cost, and this would hit the profits of Big Pharma who have produced an experimental Covid-19 injection that does not prevent infection or transmission of the alleged virus.

Its use by the general public for coronavirus is strongly discouraged by the National Covid-19 Clinical Evidence Taskforce, the World Health Organisation and the US Food and Drug Administration for the above reason.

The TGA said it was acting on the advice of the Advisory Committee for Medicines Scheduling to introduce the new restrictions.

But it said certain specialists, including infectious disease physicians, dermatologists, gastroenterologists and hepatologists, will be permitted to prescribe Ivermectin for other “unapproved indications” if they “believe it is appropriate for a particular patient”.

