American War Veteran Dies After Hospital Refuses to Administer Court-Ordered Ivermectin Treatment

A Vietnam War Veteran has died after a hospital in Texas refused, in defiance of a court order, to give him Ivermectin for Covid-19 infection.

Pete Lopez, 74, was put on a ventilator by medical staff on August 19th at Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital near Houston, after he tested positive for coronavirus. The veteran may have survived his illness had he been administered the Ivermectin the hospital was ordered to give him.

The hospital issued a statement explaining it could not comment on specific cases but said: “It is important to note that physicians diagnose and treat patients with best medical practices. … The FDA has not authorised or approved Ivermectin for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19. Data currently available does not demonstrate that Ivermectin is safe or effective against COVID-19 infection.”

Gabrielle Snider, Lopez’s granddaughter, said: “[The] hospital took away from my grandfather and us, his family, the opportunity to know whether or not the drug would have worked for him.”

A similar situation occurred in Ohio after a man named Jeffrey Smith was admitted to hospital and was refused treatment using Ivermectin. Smith’s family sued the West Chester Hospital and won, only to have Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster attempt to overrule the decision.

Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster said: “Public policy should not and does not support allowing a physician to try ‘any’ type of treatment on human beings.”

Despite the judge essentially equating to human beings involved in cases such as these to livestock, the good news is that Smith essentially won his case and did receive Ivermectin. As a result, the hospital decided they he can soon be taken off the ventilator and be sent home.

One of the Smith family’s lawyers, Ralph Lorigo, said: “Julie has won this case; I don’t care what this judge says. We are believers he’s going to survive because of Ivermectin.”

Last Friday the Texas Medical Board and Texas State Board of Pharmacy issued a joint statement supporting physicians who prescribe drugs such as Ivermectin off-label, something which has been practised for decades.

The boards said that they “do not endorse or prohibit any particular prescribed drugs or treatment for Covid-19 that meet the standard of care.”

