SHOCKING – UK Government release 32nd update on Adverse Reactions to the Covid-19 Vaccines

The UK Government have released their thirty-second report highlighting adverse reactions to the Pfizer / BioNTech, Oxford / AstraZeneca, and Moderna Covid-19 injections.

The U.K. Governments report (which you can find here) has collated data inputted up to the 1st September 2021 via the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme. At this point an estimated 21.9 million first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 24.8 million first doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca had been administered, and around 18.1 million and 24.1 million second doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca respectively. An approximate 1.4 million first doses and approximately 0.9 million second doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna had also been administered.

As of the 1st September the MHRA had received 314,700 reports of adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab, and 820,923 reports of adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca jab. They also received 47,977 reports of adverse reactions to the Moderna jab and 3,244 reports where the brand of vaccinae was not specified.

This brings the total number of adverse reactions to the three available jabs to a truly shocking total of 1,186,844. This means that for every 69 people injected with the Pfizer jab an adverse reaction has been suffered, for every 30 people injected with the AstraZeneca jab an adverse reaction has been suffered, and for every 29 people injected with the Moderna jab an adverse reaction has been suffered.

However the MHRA states that only 1% – 10% of adverse reactions are actually reported to the Yellow Card scheme.

The MHRA also had this to say on the reported adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines in the first report released at the beginning of February 2021 –

A high proportion of people vaccinated in the vaccination campaign so far are very elderly, many of whom will also have pre-existing medical conditions. Older age and chronic underlying illnesses make it more likely that coincidental adverse events will occur, especially given the millions of people vaccinated. It is therefore important that we carefully review these reports to distinguish possible side effects from illness that would have occurred irrespective of vaccination.

But we assume that they’re hoping you’ve forgotten they’ve said that as the MHRA now admit in their report that –

Adverse reactions are reported less frequently in older adults (over 55 years) than in younger people.

The MHRA also state within their report that –

All vaccines and medicines have some side effects. These side effects need to be continuously balanced against the expected benefits in preventing illness.

If that really is the case why on earth have they given an experimental gene therapy with no long term safety data, and extremely concerning short term safety data (as you’ll see within our analysis), emergency use authorisation for use in children?

Have they not read the report on the extremely short and small clinical trial which found 86% of the children suffered an adverse reaction ranging from mild to extremely serious after just a single dose of the Pfizer jab? That same report also revealed that 1 in 9 children suffered a serious adverse reaction leaving them unable to perform daily activities.

Have they not seen the statistics which show children do not suffer serious disease if they are allegedly infected with the alleged Covid-19 virus?

If you’re thinking of allowing your child to have the experimental Pfizer mRNA “vaccine” then we’re sure you’ll change your mind after seeing the frightening adverse reactions that have been reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

We took a dive into the report and this is what we found…

(We used the data shown in the UK Governments Analysis Print of the Pfizer vaccine {which you can find here} + Analysis Print of the Oxford Vaccine {which you can find here} + Analysis Print of the Moderna Vaccine {which you can find here}.)

Are you aware that reports have been made to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme of people going blind after having the Pfizer jab? We doubt it.

Well we can confirm that as of the 1st September 2021 a total number of 101 people are now blind after having the Pfizer mRNA vaccine. As well as 270 people who have been left visually impaired, and 3 people who suffered sudden visual loss. In all there have been 5,236 eye disorders reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab.

There have also been 283 reports made of people suffering blindness, 736 reports of people left visually impaired, and 5 reports of sudden visual loss due to the AstraZeneca jab. The total number of eye disorders now standing at 13,818.

And 14 people have been left blind due to the Moderna jab, thats 1 in every 100,000 people that have received the Moderna jab so far.

You’re probably wondering how people could be going blind after taking a vaccine? Well one of the reasons is another extremely concerning adverse reaction that has been reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme a significant amount of times – a stroke.

This helpful fact sheet provided by the Stroke Foundation in Australia provides the answer as to why a stroke can cause blindness. According to the fact sheet around one-third of stroke survivors suffer visual loss, and most sadly never fully recover their vision.

The reason strokes cause blindness is that vision depends on a healthy eye to receive information and a healthy brain to process that information. The nerves in the eye travel from the eye through the brain to the occipital cortex at the back of the brain, allowing you to see

Most strokes affect one side of the brain. Nerves from each eye travel together in the brain, so both eyes are affected. If the right side of your brain is damaged, the left side vision in each eye may be affected. It is rare for both sides of the brain to be affected by stroke. When it does happen, it can result in blindness.

We can confirm that as of the 1st September 2021 there have been 329 cerebrovascular accidents resulting in 13 deaths, 41 cerebral haemorrhages resulting in 8 deaths, 33 ischaemic strokes resulting in 1 death, and 23 cerebral infarctions resulting in 1 death, all reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the Pfizer mRNA jab. But the list is much more extensive as you can see below…

However, the AstraZeneca jab because the list is much worse. There have been 1,182 cerebrovascular accidents resulting in 45 deaths, 167 cerebral haemorrhages also resulting in 45 deaths, 56 intracranial haemorrhages resulting in 14 deaths, and 41 haemorrhagic strokes resulting in 5 deaths, all reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine as of the 1st September 2021.

Unfortunately, people are also going deaf after having the Pfizer jab. A total of 195 reports have been made to the MHRA of people suffering deafness as an adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab, as well as 35 reports of people suffering sudden hearing loss. The total number of ear disorders stands at 4,332.

There have been 367 reports made to the MHRA of people suffering deafness as a result of having the AstraZeneca jab, as well as 69 reports of people suffering sudden hearing loss. The total number of ear disorders stands at 9,752.

The Pfizer jab has also caused hundreds of people to suffer a seizure. There have been 495 reports of people suffering a seizure, 7 reports of people suffering a psychogenic seizure, 18 reports of people suffering a partial seizure, and 14 reports of people suffering febrile convulsion (a condition usually only seen in young children in the unvaccinated population).

The Pfizer jab has unfortunately also left people paralysed. There have been 107 reports of people suffering paralysis after having the Pfizer jab as of the 1st September 2021. But we must not forget that only 1% – 10% of adverse reactions are actually reported.

There have also been 10 reports of paralysis due to the Moderna jab alongside dozens of reports of partial paralysis.

We haven’t covered every single serious adverse reaction because if we did you probably wouldn’t finish reading the report before the next update was released. So finally we come to deaths.

There have been 1,632 deaths reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines. This includes 16 deaths due to the Moderna jab and 24 deaths where the brand of vaccine was unspecified.

As well as 524 deaths reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab.

And 1,064 deaths reported as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca jab.

Now that you know this, will you allow your child to have an experimental Covid-19 injection once Chris Whitty gives the go ahead for them to be able to do so?

