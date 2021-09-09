Death of 6-Week-Old Baby Linked to Pfizer Covid Vaccine That Mother Took While Breastfeeding

The sudden death of a six-week-old breastfeeding baby has been linked to the Covid-19 vaccine by her mother, according to a vaccine adverse event report filed with the US government.

The baby’s mother, an unidentified 36-year-old mother from New Mexico, said that she received her first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 jab on June 4, 2021, when she was breastfeeding her six-week-old infant son.

“On July 17, my baby passed away,” says the report, which first appeared on the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) on August 13, 2021.

The report states that the infant became “very sick with a high fever” on June 21 – just two weeks after the mother received the first dose of the vaccine.

The infant was treated for two weeks in hospital with IV antibiotics for a supposed bacterial infection, however, the report states that tests “never found any specific bacteria”, and called his diagnosis “culture-negative sepsis.”

Although, at the end of the infant’s two-week hospital stay he tested positive for rhinovirus and was sent home.

At home, the baby began developing strange symptoms including a swollen eyelid, strange rashes and vomiting. His mother returned to the hospital with him on July 15 where he was diagnosed with “atypical Kawasaki disease.”

Kawasaki Disease is described as a condition that causes the blood vessels and arteries to become inflamed. The disease can lead to complications in the coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart. However, the disease can also affect lymph nodes that swell during an infection as well as membranes inside the mouth, nose, and throat. If left untreated, complications can be fatal, although, children who receive treatment recover very quickly.

Tragically, the infant passed away shortly thereafter from “clots in his severely inflamed arteries,” according to the VAERS report, which inaccurately lists the mother’s age, 36 years, for the age of the deceased.

Few other details about the case are provided. His mother reported that he had been born three weeks early when she developed appendicitis.

In the VAERS report, the mother questioned the role of the Pfizer vaccine in her baby’s death. In particular, she asked whether spike proteins from the vaccine could have been transferred to her baby through her breast milk.

“I am curious if the spike protein could have gone through the breast milk and caused an inflammatory response in my child. They say Kawasaki disease presents very similarly to the Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in children that they are seeing in post-Covid infections.

“However, if they know that antibodies go through the breast milk as a good thing, then why wouldn’t the spike protein also go through the breast milk and potentially cause problems,” she said.

A recent study found that 89% of women who had never been infected with SARS-CoV-2 but were breastfeeding by the time they received an mRNA vaccine – the type that includes the Pfizer vaccine – had antibodies against the virus in their breast milk.

Additionally, the study also found that women with higher levels of antibodies in their blood also had higher levels of antibodies in their milk.

Much like the women in the VAERS report pointed out, this raises the possibility that the spike proteins may also be transferred from breastfeeding mothers to their babies. Whether or not this is what happened to the child, in this case, is unknown. No studies to discover whether the spike protein is present in breast milk have been conducted as of reporting time.

