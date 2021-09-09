Breaking News

70% of Unvaccinated Americans Would Quit Their Job if Covid Vaccines are Mandated

By on ( 2 Comments )
A recent poll conducted by The Washington Post and ABC News revealed that a significant share of unvaccinated Americans would leave their job if their employers put Covid-19 vaccine mandates in place.

The poll asked unvaccinated workers whose employers have yet to impose a vaccine mandate what they would do if getting vaccinated became a requirement to go into the workplace.

16 per cent of unvaccinated workers said they would get the shot, 35 per cent would ask for a medical or religious exemption and 42 per cent would quit their job.

When asked what they would do if they weren’t given an exemption to opt-out of the requirement, 18 per cent of those surveyed said that they would comply, whilst 72 per cent said they would quit.

According to The Washington Post, just 18 per cent of respondents said that their employers currently requires workers to be vaccinated, and around 30 per cent of workers who employers who don’t have mandates are unvaccinated.

The survey revealed that more than half of Americans apparently favoured businesses requiring employees who go into the workplace to be vaccinated, with 52 per cent supporting the idea and 44 per cent opposed.

The poll was conducted by phone between August 20- September 1, among 1,066 US adults with a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

A recent survey of 961 US employers that employ nearly 10 million people found that 52 per cent of companies could have one or more vaccine mandates for workers by the end of 2021.


SHARON

STAY STRONG AND BRAVE GOD BLESS YOU ALL

Anonymous

That polls possibly no more reliable than Bidens election I think it’s more likely far more think its UN necessary.

