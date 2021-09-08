EXCLUSIVE – 80% of Covid-19 deaths in August were people who had been vaccinated according to Public Health data

Further evidence proving the Covid-19 vaccination programme is a huge failure has been released which confirms throughout the whole of August 80% of the people who allegedly died of Covid-19 had been vaccinated against the disease.

We’re living in strange times, and if you believe the Covid-19 vaccination programme is working because the authorities on the television tell you that it is, then you must surely find it extremely strange that the UK is in the middle of a third wave in the middle of summer? Especially when you consider that in summer 2020 Covid-19 deaths flat-lined to zero even though a Covid-19 injection was not available.

But the strangeness doesn’t end there, just take a look at the latest Covid-19 Statistical Report released by Public Health Scotland (PHS) on the 8th September 2021.

The report provides an array on data on testing, quarantining, vaccinations, cases, hospitalisations, and deaths but it doesn’t get very interesting until you read Table 15 which covers the number of Covid-19 positive cases by week and vaccination status.

Interesting because it shows that the majority of confirmed cases are now among the vaccinated population. In the most recent week from 28th August to 3rd September 2021 the report shows that there were 20,744 confirmed cases among the unvaccinated population, who are more likely to be tested for the simple reason they have not been vaccinated.

But it also shows that there were 5,508 confirmed cases among the partly vaccinated population, and 16,810 cases among the fully vaccinated population – two populations who are least likely to be tested due to be being vaccinated.

This means that between 28th August and 3rd September there were 22,318 cases among the vaccinated population – almost 2,000 more than the unvaccinated population.

The same can also be said for the week of 21st August to 27th August which saw 15,647 cases among the unvaccinated population and 22,234 cases among the vaccinated population, and the same can also be said for the previous two weeks before that.

The data actually shows that between 7th August 2021 and the 3rd September 2021 there were 47,580 cases among the unvaccinated population, 21,020 cases among the partly vaccinated population, and 41,748 cases among the fully vaccinated population. Meaning there were 15,188 more cases among the vaccinated population.

So now that we’ve cleared up that the experimental Covid-19 injections clearly do not prevent infection or spread of Covid-19, let’s find out if they prevent hospitalisations like the authorities claim.

According to table 16 of the report between the 28th August 2021 and the 3rd September 2021 there were 36 admissions to hospital related to Covid-19 among the unvaccinated over 60 population, whilst there were 7 admissions on the partly vaccinated population.

However, there were a huge 299 admissions among the fully vaccinated over 60 population, and the same pattern can be seen for the weeks previous all the way back to the 7th August 2021.

In all for the week of 28th August to 3rd September 2021 there were 271 hospitalisations among the entire unvaccinated population but 423 hospitalisations among the fully vaccinated population. If we base these hospitalisations occurring after the previous weeks confirmed cases then we can calculate the case-hospitalisation rate.

In the week beginning 21st August there were 15,047 confirmed cases among the unvaccinated population. Therefore based on the unvaccinated hospitalisation figures of 271 in the week beginning 28th August the case-hospitalisation rate is 1.7%. However, when we carry out the same calculation for the fully vaccinated population hospitalisations (423) and cases (14,519) we can see that the case-hospitalisation rate is 2.9%.

Therefore, this shows that the Covid-19 injections are increasing the risk of hospitalisation when exposed to Covid-19 by 70% rather than reducing the risk by the 95% claimed by the vaccine manufacturers and authorities.

So now that we’ve cleared up the Covid-19 injections increase the risk of hospitalisation rather than reducing it let’s find out if they prevent deaths like the authorities claim.

Table 17 of the Public Health Scotland report shows the number of deaths to have occurred via vaccination status. However, PHS have been very clever in the way they’ve presented the number of deaths. Because rather than present them on a week by week basis like they have with the number of cases and hospitalisations, they’ve instead included deaths all the way back to the 29th December.

This means they are including deaths from the height of the alleged second wave of Covid-19 where just 9% of the population had received a single dose, and just 0.1% of the entire population were fully vaccinated. Therefore, PHS are very sneakily able to give the impression that the majority of Covid-19 deaths are occurring among the unvaccinated population.

The above table is taken from the report released by Public Health Scotland on the 18th August 2021 and shows deaths due to Covid-19 by vaccination status between the 29th December 2020 and the 5th August 2021. As you can see anyone reading the report would be given the impression that the vaccines are doing a fantastic job at preventing death due to Covid-19.

But fast forward to the most recent report and you will find on Table 17 that there have been 3,102 deaths among the unvaccinated population, 279 deaths among the partly vaccinated population and 298 deaths among the fully vaccinated population between the 29th December and the 26th August 2021.

Therefore, the true number of deaths by vaccination status between the 5th August 2021 and the 26th August 2021 are as follows –

Unvaccinated population – 25 deaths

Partly vaccinated population – 6 deaths

Fully vaccinated population – 92 deaths

This means the unvaccinated population have accounted for just 20% of alleged Covid-19 deaths throughout the whole of August, whilst the fully vaccinated accounted for 75% of them. But couple the partly vaccinated deaths with the fully vaccinated deaths and you can see that throughout August 80% of deaths occurred among the vaccinated population.

However this makes it hard to work out the case-fatality rate so to do this we need to look at how many deaths occurred in the previous weeks report. Up to the 19th August there had been 3,096 deaths among the unvaccinated, 277 deaths among the partly vaccinated, and 264 deaths among the fully vaccinated.

Therefore, the true number of deaths by vaccination status between the 19th August 2021 and the 26th August 2021 are as follows –

Unvaccinated population – 6 deaths

Partly vaccinated population – 2 deaths

Fully vaccinated population – 34 deaths

If we base these deaths on occurring two weeks after the number of confirmed cases then we can work out the case-fatality rate.

In the week beginning 7th August there were 3,788 confirmed cases among the fully vaccinated population. Therefore based on the unvaccinated death figures of 6 in the week beginning 19th August the case-fatality rate is 0.15%. However, when we carry out the same calculation for the fully vaccinated population hospitalisations (34) and cases (3,490) we can see that the case-hospitalisation rate is 1%.

Therefore, this shows that the Covid-19 injections are increasing the risk of death when exposed to Covid-19 by a huge 566% rather than reducing the risk by the 95% claimed by the vaccine manufacturers and authorities.

What’s even more concerning about this is that the number of confirmed cases among the fully vaccinated population have rose significantly in the most recent week compared to four weeks prior. Therefore the number of hospitalisations and deaths that could occur in the next few weeks could possibly be enough for the authorities to justify another lockdown.

The data clearly shows the jabs do not prevent infection or transmission, and it clearly shows that they are increasing the risk of hospitalisation and death rather than reducing the risk.

