Latest News

Over 100,000 Australians Sign Petition Against Using Covid-19 Vaccines on Children

By on ( 3 Comments )
How to register your children for the COVID-19 vaccine in ...

Over 180,000 Australians have signed a petition to the Parliament of Australia opposing the use of the Covid-19 vaccines on children between the ages of 12 and 15.

The petition came after the nation’s immunisation advisory body approved the use of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine on children in that age group.

The petition, ‘Immediately Stop COVID-19 Vaccines for children aged 12-16’, which closed on the 1st of September, was signed by over 108,892 Australians. Those who signed claimed that the mass vaccination of children would be a “gamble” on their lives.

The vaccine, now marketed as Comirnaty, had been recently granted full approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US for the prevention of Covid-19 disease in individuals 16 years and older.

The petition read: “There is no short, medium or long term data to support the benefits outweigh the risk for this age group, this is a gamble on children’s lives and the largest experiment known to man.

“Data available from VAERS shows there have been, 15,308 adverse reactions to the vaccine recorded in children between the ages of 6-17. The vaccines are in experimental phase – trials are incomplete, and approvals were given without complete safety and efficacy data being available”

The petition also presented data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which found that infection and death rates for young Americans (aged 0 to 15) were low compared to other age groups.

Recently, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) recommended Pfizer’s COvid-19 vaccine for young Australians. Currently, it is the only Covid jab that ATAGI has approved for Australian children, with a recommendation that they receive a two-dose schedule.

From the 13th of September, parents in Australia will be able to book their children in to receive a Covid-19 vaccine through GP clinics, Commonwealth Vaccination Clinics and Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations. The state governments will coordinate access to this age group through their vaccine clinics respectively.


The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Pfizer, Merck Launch Trials for New Oral Covid-19 Drugs You’ll Have to Take Alongside Vaccines
Pfizer and Merck & Co announced new trials for their new experimental …
Leave our kids alone – Official NHS data shows just 9 children have died of Covid-19 in 18 months
They are coming for the children and they won't stop until they …
Since 2001 there had been 404 deaths due to all available vaccines, but since the start of 2021 there have been 1,612 deaths due to just the Covid-19 Vaccines
The UK Medicine Regulator has responded to a Freedom of Information request …
BREAKING – F.O.I request reveals there have been 4 times as many deaths in 8 months due to the Covid-19 Vaccines than there have been due to all other Vaccines since the year 2001
The UK Medicine Regulator has responded to a Freedom of Information request …
Sue Frost – “They Should Not Underestimate Us. We Have the Heart of a Lion and We Want to Be Free.”
Sue Frost, who is on the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors, gave …
Lawyer Anna De Buisseret: “Deaths From Covid-19 Vaccination Program Fits the Definition of Genocide”
Senior UK Lawyer Anna De Buisseret warned of the untold dangers of …
Teen Commits Suicide 6 Weeks into COVID-19 Lockdown in Sydney
Daisy Long, 19, tragically took her own life after struggling to cope …
Australia Has Fallen – Unvaccinated to be “locked-out” of society in most Draconian policy to date despite just 89 people being in hospital with Covid-19
The state of Victoria in Australia will move from lockdowns to lockouts …
Pandemic of the Vaccinated – Latest PHE Report reveals the vaccinated account for 70% of Covid-19 deaths since February
Because of the threats now being made to give an experimental Covid-19 …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Latest News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Fangdog

I am making a good salary from home $1200-$2500/week , which is amazing, under a year back I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is what I do…. http://www.goldmaker1.com

Last edited 2 hours ago by Fangdog
0
Reply
Anonymous

It just proves how relentlessly they carry on with an operation. And they will reduce population and in about 600 years they will have it all. With technology and transhuman robots as their workers and so many vacant places and so much farmland to feed so few they will live like Kings.

0
Reply
jet

The self-appointed elitist cabal of billionaires are all control freaks and too greedy to live in peace, they have no empathy or any trace of humanity and will destroy each other. What turns around – ALWAYS comes around.

0
Reply