Over 100,000 Australians Sign Petition Against Using Covid-19 Vaccines on Children

Over 180,000 Australians have signed a petition to the Parliament of Australia opposing the use of the Covid-19 vaccines on children between the ages of 12 and 15.

The petition came after the nation’s immunisation advisory body approved the use of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine on children in that age group.

The petition, ‘Immediately Stop COVID-19 Vaccines for children aged 12-16’, which closed on the 1st of September, was signed by over 108,892 Australians. Those who signed claimed that the mass vaccination of children would be a “gamble” on their lives.

The vaccine, now marketed as Comirnaty, had been recently granted full approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US for the prevention of Covid-19 disease in individuals 16 years and older.

The petition read: “There is no short, medium or long term data to support the benefits outweigh the risk for this age group, this is a gamble on children’s lives and the largest experiment known to man.

“Data available from VAERS shows there have been, 15,308 adverse reactions to the vaccine recorded in children between the ages of 6-17. The vaccines are in experimental phase – trials are incomplete, and approvals were given without complete safety and efficacy data being available”

The petition also presented data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which found that infection and death rates for young Americans (aged 0 to 15) were low compared to other age groups.

Recently, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) recommended Pfizer’s COvid-19 vaccine for young Australians. Currently, it is the only Covid jab that ATAGI has approved for Australian children, with a recommendation that they receive a two-dose schedule.

From the 13th of September, parents in Australia will be able to book their children in to receive a Covid-19 vaccine through GP clinics, Commonwealth Vaccination Clinics and Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations. The state governments will coordinate access to this age group through their vaccine clinics respectively.

Like this: Like Loading...