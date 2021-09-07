Leave our kids alone – Official NHS data shows just 9 children have died of Covid-19 in 18 months

They are coming for the children and they won’t stop until they get what they want, which is why it’s important to educate parents on the true risk Covid-19 poses to their children compared to the true risk posed by the Covid-19 vaccines.

For twelve long months the people of the United Kingdom have been repeatedly told to stay at home in order to protect the NHS, to wear a mask to protect others, and to get an experimental injection with no long term safety data that does not prevent infection or transmission so that the nation can return back to normal.

But that normal is just a carrot being dangled by the authorities so that they can manipulate the public the public into complying with tinpot Dictatorial policies, and it will never be caught because the goal posts are constantly being moved.

The British people have been lied to on a monumental scale since March 2020 and today we can prove courtesy of official NHS data and scientific studies that children are at zero risk of suffering from Covid-19, but at real risk of suffering from an experimental Covid-19 injection.

We examined a document titled ‘COVID-19 total deaths – weekly summaries’ which can be found on the NHS England website here. We took a look at the most recent release that shows data up to and as of 4pm on the 25th August 2021, and went straight to a section titled ‘Deaths by Condition’.

The table provides a breakdown of people who have died after receiving a positive test result for SARS-CoV-2 and divides them into people who had a pre-existing condition and people who didn’t have a pre-existing condition. The table shows a total of 48 alleged Covid-19 deaths have occurred in children and young teens under the age of 19 up to 4pm on the 25th August 2021 since March 2020, and just 9 of those deaths were children who has no known pre-existing conditions..

This doesn’t mean the 9 children who died with no known pre-existing conditions actually died of Covid-19. It just means they didn’t have any pre-existing conditions. This very small amount of people in the grand scheme of things could actually be even smaller, as it is entirely possible they still died of other causes due to the fact they record Covid-19 deaths as anyone who has died within 28 days of receiving a positive test for SARS-CoV-2.

If the fact 9 deaths have occurred still worries you as a parent then the following information may put your mind at ease. The first alleged death occurred in the week ending 29th March 2020, followed by another single death a month later in the week ending 26th April 2020.

Two months later another single death was recorded in the week ending 26th June 2020, then 5 months later a single death occurred in the week ending 28th November 2020.

Another single death was then recorded in the week ending 6th December 2020 followed by two recorded deaths two-and-a-half months later in the week ending 21st February 2021.

A week later in the week ending 28th February 2021 another single death occurred, and the final death to have occurred was in the week ending 27th June 2021.

A scientific study titled ‘Deaths in Children and Young People in England following SARS-CoV-2 infection during the first pandemic year: a national study using linked mandatory child death reporting data’, conducted by Clare Smith of NHS England and Improvement and several Universities also concluded that children are at negligible risk of death, hospitalisation, or serious illness due to the alleged Covid-19 virus.

The study collated data from the National Child Mortality Database; a mandatory system that records all deaths in Children under 18 years of age in England. What the researchers found is that just 25 children under the age of 18 died of Covid-19 between March 2020 and February 2021, with 15 of the 25 having a pre-existing life-limiting condition, and 19 of the 25 having a chronic condition.

Two of those deaths occurred in children under the age of 1, five of those deaths occurred in children between the ages of 5 and 9, nine of those deaths occurred in children between the ages of 10 and 14, and the 9 remaining deaths occurred in teens between the ages of 15 and 17.

The study also found that 16 of the 25 children who sadly died had two or more comorbidities with 8 children suffering pre-existing neurological and respiratory problems, 3 children suffering pre-existing neurological and cardiology problems, and 3 children suffering respiratory and cardiology problems.

The study found that the majority of the 25 deaths occurred in children of Asian and Black ethnicity over the age of 10 and the researchers concluded that the risk of death was extremely low with a mortality rate of 2 per million children.

But how do these numbers compare to the risk posed to children by the Covid-19 vaccines?

During the clinical trial to test the efficacy and safety of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in children aged 12 and over, 1,127 children were given one dose of the mRNA jab, but only 1,097 children received the second dose. This fact in itself raises questions as to why 30 children did not receive a second dose of the Pfizer jab.

Of the 1,127 children who received a first dose of the jab a shocking 86% experienced an adverse reaction. Of the 1,097 children who received a second dose of the jab a shocking 78.9% experienced an adverse reaction.

Of course these adverse reactions include things such as a sore arm, so therefore it is vital to know the rate of serious adverse reactions that occurred during the limited clinical trial.

For children 12 to 15 years of age, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial found the overall incidence of severe adverse events which left them unable to perform daily activities, during the two-month observation period to be 10.7%, or 1 in 9, in the vaccinated group and 1.9% in the unvaccinated group, resulting in a vaccine risk of 8.8% or 1 in 11 vaccinated children.

Consequently, children who received the vaccine had nearly six times the risk of a severe adverse event occurring in the two-month observation period compared to children who did not receive the vaccine. In addition, the incidence of Covid-19 in the unvaccinated group was 1.6%, therefore, there were almost seven times more severe adverse events observed in the vaccinated group than there were Covid-19 cases in the unvaccinated group.

This information is all freely available to see in official Food and Drug Administration (FDA) documents and official Centre for Disease Control (CDC) documents.

As you can clearly see based on the number of children to have allegedly died with Covid-19 in 18 months, and the number of children to have suffered a serious adverse reaction in the clinical trial, the benefits of giving children the Covid-19 injection do not outweight the risks.

But there may be some who naively believe children should be given the injection because it will help to prevent transmission of the Covid-19 virus, but that is not what these experimental injections do.

The Pfizer clinical trial was not designed to observe asymptomatic infection with SARS-CoV-2 or the effect of the vaccine on the spread (transmission) of COVID-19. Consequently, the FDA states that “it is possible that asymptomatic infections

may not be prevented as effectively as symptomatic infections” and “data are limited to assess the effect of the vaccine against transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from individuals who are infected despite vaccination.”

This is also proven by the fact thousands of fully vaccinated individuals are allegedly testing positive for Covid-19, being hospitalised and dying. The latest Public Health England report shows that vaccinated individuals account for 70% of all alleged Covid-19 deaths since February 2021.

