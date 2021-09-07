Since 2001 there had been 404 deaths due to all available vaccines, but since the start of 2021 there have been 1,612 deaths due to just the Covid-19 Vaccines

The UK Medicine Regulator has responded to a Freedom of Information request demanding to know how many deaths have occurred in the past 20 years due to all vaccines, and their response has revealed that there have been four times as many deaths in just eight months due to the Covid-19 injections.
The request was made via email to the Medicine and Healthcare product Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on the 6th August 2021 in which a Mr Anderson asked the MHRA the following questions –
- How many Deaths have there been from all Covid-19 vaccines?
- Are there any other reporting AI system monitoring systems like the Yellow Card scheme?
- Are Covid-19 Vaccines still in trials?
- How many deaths has there been in last 20 years by previous Vaccines without Covid-19 Vaccines?
- What happens if a there is a new vaccine or new drug? What process and monitoring do they go through?
- What cut off point will the MHRA say a vaccine or drug is unsafe for humans?
The MHRA of course responded with the usual “we do not hold this information” as seen time and time again from Government departments, especially Public Health England who claim they do not hold the information for the number of people to have died within 28 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine when Public Health Scotland have been perfectly capable of publishing the figures.
However, they did confirm that they are using other epidemiological studies, anonymised GP-based electronic healthcare records and international experience to proactively monitor safety alongside the spontaneous reports received via the Yellow Card scheme.
The MHRA also confirmed that the current Covid-19 vaccines on offer in the United Kingdom are only under a temporary authorisation and that these authorisations do not constitute a marketing authorisation.
In answer to the question asked on the number of deaths due to all other vaccines in the past twenty years the MHRA provided the usual spiel about how great the Covid-19 vaccines are and how they are the “single most effective treatment for preventing serious illness due to Covid-19” but what they did not do is say that they “do not hold this information”.
Instead they revealed that they had received a total of 404 reported adverse reactions to all available vaccines (excluding the Covid-19 injections) associated with a fatal outcome between the 1st January 2001 and the 25th August 2021 – a time from of 20 years and 8 months.
But how does that fare against the number of reported adverse reactions to all temporarily authorised Covid-19 vaccines associated with a fatal outcome? Well, since the Pfizer jab was rolled out in December 2020 there have been 509 reported deaths, meaning that in just 8 months, this “vaccine” alone outnumbers the deaths due to all other vaccines in the past 20 years
However, the AstraZeneca viral vector injection has fared much worse with 1,060 deaths being reported to the MHRA since January 2020, more than twice as many than what have been reported due to all other vaccines in the past 20 years.
There have also been 15 reported deaths due to the Moderna jab since it was first administered in June 2021, and 28 deaths where the brand of Covid-19 vaccine was not specified in the report.
Therefore, up to the 25th August 2021 there have been a grand total of 1,612 deaths reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions to all available Covid-19 vaccines in the United Kingdom since the beginning of the year.
Meaning there have been four times as many deaths in just 8 months due to the Covid-19 vaccines than there have been due to every other available vaccine since the year 2001, and now they are desperate to give it to your children who are at absolutely no risk of suffering serious disease due to the alleged Covid-19 disease.
On the subject of FOI it’s worthy of noting that Professor Neil Ferguson is 58, went to school and held several poisons as a mathematics modelmaker basically specialising in makibg disastrously inaccurate predictions. His mad cow predictions and advice cost thousands and thousands of innocent animals to be needlessly slaughtered He got the OBE. He predicted hundreds of thousands would die from Sars and something like 78 did Why with his prior well Known record of being utterly wrong hopelessly stupidly wrong was his wild predictions treated seriously? Why after his record of being wrong was he asked to do the job? Who asked him to do it and who told Fauci to believe it.? Try using FOI to get to the truth of that plandemic of corruption. Why doesn’t anyone know the name even of his wife and child or his income?
Is Ferguson on LinkedIn? There should be more of a bio on that?
The comparison needs to be, not over time, but over numbers of jabbed people.
I think it’s now one adverse reaction for every 43 jabbed people (that rate is rising, I believe), so we should find out the ‘normal’ rate of adverse reactions and fatalities to make an accurate comparison with the experimental jab.
…and then do absolutely nothing about it.
Dear Daily Exposé,
You say on your funding banner that you rely ‘solely on [our] support’. Do you? The Guardian pretends it is subscriber-funded when it is in fact a trust fund. What sources of funding do you have? Please be transparent. How much funding do you need each month? Perhaps when you are more transparent you’ll be better funded, like UK Column etc, and won’t need all of these annoying popups and banners.
Do you ever read or respond to comments?
The work you do is excellent but the vibe is not transparent.
Best wishes,
Sarah
Those ads in the comments are posted by the owner of the site – or at least allowed by them. It’s part of their income. You can easily have a comment barred by posting something ‘bad’, which shows they are moderated.
