Covid-19 hospitalisation-fatality rate among Fully Vaccinated under 50’s is 175% higher than rate among unvaccinated under 50’s according to PHE data

Covid-19 has disproportionately affected the elderly and vulnerable with other underlying conditions, and data shows that the risk of death due to Covid-19 ranges from miniscule to negligible for the under 50’s prior to the availability of a Covid-19 injection. This makes the latest Public Health England data on Covid-19 extremely concerning, because it shows the risk of death for people under the age of 50 due to Covid-19 increases if they have been fully vaccinated.

Public Health England have been periodically releasing a report on Covid-19 variants of concern in the United Kingdom, and their latest report was released on the 3rd September covering data on cases, hospitalisations, and deaths due to the Delta Covid-19 variant from the 1st February up to the 29th August 2021.

Table 5 of the report shows that within this time frame there have been 212,989 alleged confirmed cases of the Delta Covid-19 variant in the unvaccinated group of under 50’s, and 62,403 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in the fully vaccinated group of under 50’s.

The report also shows that in the same time frame 2,070 unvaccinated people under the age of 50 have presented to emergency care resulting in overnight inpatient admission, whilst 336 fully vaccinated people under the age of 50 have presented to emergency care resulting in overnight patient admission.

PHE’s report also shows that 99 unvaccinated people under the age of 50 have allegedly died due to Covid-19 since the 1st February up to the 29thAugust 2021, whilst 37 fully vaccinated people under the age of 50 have allegedly died due to Covid-19 in the same time frame.

At first glance these numbers may make you believe that the Covid-19 injections are working, but when you analyse the number of deaths against the number of hospitalisations and cases in each group they tell a completely different story.

Out of 212,989 alleged confirmed cases of the Delta Covid-19 variant in the unvaccinated group of under 50’s there have been 99 deaths. This equates to 0.04% of all cases in the unvaccinated under 50’s resulting in death.

However, out of 62,403 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in the fully vaccinated group of under 50’s there have been 37 deaths. This equates to 0.06% of all cases in the fully vaccinated under 50’s resulting in death.

That means the relative risk of death due to Covid-19, if under the age of 50, fully vaccinated, and then infected with Covid-19, increases by 50%. Not the 95% claimed by the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers, the Government, and the scientists it employs. But the risk of death is actually even worse for those unlucky enough to end up in hospital.

Out of 2,070 unvaccinated people under the age of 50 who have presented to emergency care resulting in overnight inpatient admission, there have been 99 deaths. This equates to 4% of all hospitalisations in the unvaccinated under 50’s resulting in death.

However, out of 336 fully vaccinated people under the age of 50 who have presented to emergency care resulting in overnight patient admission, their have been 37 deaths. This equated to 7% of all hospitalisations in the fully vaccinated under 50’s resulting in death.

This means the relative risk of death due to Covid-19, if under the age of 50, fully vaccinated, and then hospitalised with Covid-19 increases by 175%.

The data from Public Health England clearly shows that the Covid-19 injections seem to be having the opposite effect to what was allegedly intended. This is not a one off occurrence and a case of waiting for more data as the data has now repeatedly shown this for weeks.

We’re not sure what it will take for the government and those in positions of power and influence to admit the jabs do not work and make the recipient worse, all we know is that the data doesn’t lie and they want to now give this experimental, deadly injection to your children.

Like this: Like Loading...