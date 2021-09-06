BREAKING – F.O.I request reveals there have been 4 times as many deaths in 8 months due to the Covid-19 Vaccines than there have been due to all other Vaccines since the year 2001

The UK Medicine Regulator has responded to a Freedom of Information request demanding to know how many deaths have occurred in the past 20 years due to all vaccines, and their response has revealed that there have been four times as many deaths in just eight months due to the Covid-19 injections.
The request was made via email to the Medicine and Healthcare product Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on the 6th August 2021 in which a Mr Anderson asked the MHRA the following questions –
- How many Deaths have there been from all Covid-19 vaccines?
- Are there any other reporting AI system monitoring systems like the Yellow Card scheme?
- Are Covid-19 Vaccines still in trials?
- How many deaths has there been in last 20 years by previous Vaccines without Covid-19 Vaccines?
- What happens if a there is a new vaccine or new drug? What process and monitoring do they go through?
- What cut off point will the MHRA say a vaccine or drug is unsafe for humans?
The MHRA of course responded with the usual “we do not hold this information” as seen time and time again from Government departments, especially Public Health England who claim they do not hold the information for the number of people to have died within 28 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine when Public Health Scotland have been perfectly capable of publishing the figures.
However, they did confirm that they are using other epidemiological studies, anonymised GP-based electronic healthcare records and international experience to proactively monitor safety alongside the spontaneous reports received via the Yellow Card scheme.
The MHRA also confirmed that the current Covid-19 vaccines on offer in the United Kingdom are only under a temporary authorisation and that these authorisations do not constitute a marketing authorisation.
In answer to the question asked on the number of deaths due to all other vaccines in the past twenty years the MHRA provided the usual spiel about how great the Covid-19 vaccines are and how they are the “single most effective treatment for preventing serious illness due to Covid-19” but what they did not do is say that they “do not hold this information”.
Instead they revealed that they had received a total of 404 reported adverse reactions to all available vaccines (excluding the Covid-19 injections) associated with a fatal outcome between the 1st January 2001 and the 25th August 2021 – a time from of 20 years and 8 months.
But how does that fare against the number of reported adverse reactions to all temporarily authorised Covid-19 vaccines associated with a fatal outcome? Well, since the Pfizer jab was rolled out in December 2020 there have been 509 reported deaths, meaning that in just 8 months, this “vaccine” alone outnumbers the deaths due to all other vaccines in the past 20 years
However, the AstraZeneca viral vector injection has fared much worse with 1,060 deaths being reported to the MHRA since January 2020, more than twice as many than what have been reported due to all other vaccines in the past 20 years.
There have also been 15 reported deaths due to the Moderna jab since it was first administered in June 2021, and 28 deaths where the brand of Covid-19 vaccine was not specified in the report.
Therefore, up to the 25th August 2021 there have been a grand total of 1,612 deaths reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions to all available Covid-19 vaccines in the United Kingdom since the beginning of the year.
Meaning there have been four times as many deaths in just 8 months due to the Covid-19 vaccines than there have been due to every other available vaccine since the year 2001, and now they are desperate to give it to your children who are at absolutely no risk of suffering serious disease due to the alleged Covid-19 disease.
The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…
Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
View the FOI response from the MHRA here.
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News
Who didn’t see this coming? Temporary forever powers from a cult that Hitler and so MANY others over the centuries, did try to warn the world about. The most evil of all.
Boris extends lockdown powers till 2022.
Boris Johnsons idol Churchill was an evil greedy, compulsive lying traitorous mass murdering J e w i s h p.o.s. Boris has spent a lifetime trying to emulate his evil idol & thinks he is him. .
I am making a good salary from home $1200-$2500/week , which is amazing, under a year back I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is what I do…. http://www.goldmaker1.com
I started earning $85/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online…Check it out, and start earning yourself . I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do…..
For more detail visit the given link……..>>> https://www.CashApp1.Com
My last pay test was $9500 operating 12 hours per week on line. my sisters buddy has been averaging 15k for months now and she works approximately 20 hours every week. i can not accept as true with how easy it become as soon as i tried it out.
This is what do,…………………………….. https://www.CashApp1.Com
Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely!
Take a gander at it what I do….. https://Www.Money74.Com
I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless.
Here’s what I’ve been doing: http://www.paybuzz1.com
He also had an interesting grandparent, Sicklregruber if I recall well, but his grandmother worked at Rockefeller or Rothchild (one of them, was quite a long ago I read it), rumor said granny went pregnant there.
I also read that he didn’t want to camp them but wanted them to leave the country but the US refused to take them.
The real reason of the war was that he ignored banks and their influence. He had a plan to exchange goods without money and bank involvement. He didn’t want war, he was forced into it.
I don’t know… one thing is sure, winners write history books,
There is only one Bank The Bank of England. The rest is theatre.
I’ve read that too. that’s right, he wanted them to get the hell out of Germany just like over 100 other countries did before him, for very good reasons, but understandably no country wanted to take them in because, as we can all see now before our eyes with no mistake, they are country wrecking, mass murdering incest deranged traitorous greedy war hungry liars, who like raping kids. Terrorists.
I find listening to the research of David Irving really fascinating (see YT),as he was the only person who researched and wrote his many books about WWII and Hitler from actually looking at the official archives and speaking to the people closest to Hitler, including the wives of his top officers and was even given the personal diaries of 1 officers from his wife, something no one else had ever been granted.
(Listen to Ernst Zundel too).
Irving was lauded as a brilliant historian and writer after his first books about WWII had been published revealing gross lies we’ve all been forced to believe. It was only after he decided to research Hitler using the same method of trawling German English and American official archives and discovered with proof we’d all been fed a bunch of bs about much regarding Hitler too by the evilj ew s in control of .England
It was only after revealing the truths he had discovered researching the official archives in his book about Hitler did the enemy of all mankind try to destroy him and his career. Just for speaking the truth sounds familiar doesn’t it? The silencing act of the parasite cult is still going on today, no truths about anything are allowed same as we’re experiencing with the covid genocide by the same cult of evil no one wanted in their countries before, during or after the war, including, America.
EVERYONE should listen to his presentations and learn facts instead of fiction we’ve all been forced to swallow by our eternal enemy. It’s why we are only allowed to vote for specimens of our enemy, j e w s to be Prime Minister every year of our lives and beyond, it’s why we have the hub of the j e w i s h pedo ring gluing their greedy traitorous country destroying behinds to OUR throne, despite having no right to be there and its the reason why there is NO such thing as English media and hasn’t been for decades it’s all owned by our enemy Je w s who lie deceive and withhold and silence the truth from us
Ultimately so many millions/billions of people learning the truth of it all is why the psychopath J e w s with their dirty Indian and muslim rent boy sayanims and agents of Israel have pushed their evil agenda for full control on the world sooner than they had planned .
It’s now or never to take this cult of devil spawned evil out. Over 100 countries did before we CAN do it again.
Thank you for the additional info, your comments are truly interesting.
But nazis wear disguises. And nothing is what it seems.
Boris is Catholic Like Biden. Like Macron.
Means nothing, I used to know politicians (another country) they changed their surname to fit ‘better’ to the country but liked to choose ones which were used by the nobility back then, also at least half of the politicians were them, almost all of the actors and doctors. They preferred certain professions. Back then I didn’t think much about it as I had no prejudice, if I have now towards some (but all) that’s based on experience knowing some rather well.
Those who I knew were perverts, too. I didn’t know why just found it repulsive. Now it make sense. Just have a look at the 2012 Olympics ‘NHS tribute’ (!?) part, that show was rather openly threatening and terrifying children, degrading nurses to mindless ‘bots’, it was like a satanic ritual, sick and evil and for the music of The Exorcist? Even if I would be the dumbest on the earth that show introduced them rather well.
That was shown to the whole world.
So who wrote it? Who approved it? Who paid for it? Those people must have had very high positions in the society. I don’t need to know more. What I saw was enough to know who they are and what can be expected.
Check the dust on cars!! In another site days of comments of mine suddenly disappeared. The topics I mentioned:
magnetic dust on the car (we breath that in, next wave?)
a study from 2017 where 44 vaxxes were examined and all have dangerous materials ‘contamination’ in them.
And follow the discoveries on orwell.city, they must be right, these evil people irradiating us using magnetic stuff and wireless tech, mimicking a virus caused pandemic.
Churchills only Jewish member was his mother who was married to his Dad, who died of syphilis because the Churchill were relatively broke and she was a wealthy heiress. She wasn’t a real Jew in a religious sense. Churchill were Anglicans, but quite likely really secret Catholics. Like the Spencers Diana was buried in the Catholic Church wasn’t she?
And so William s mother was Catholic, maybe secretly, meaning he can’t be King Meaning by Catholic standards the wedding was jlegitimate. And staged theatre isn’t the truth so isn’t recognised by God as anything except deceit.
And if the Spencer – Churchills were secretly Catholic then unless the Pope gave them Absolution every legal act they did in their legal names as christened in the Anglican Church is a fraud. And under Anglican Law is fraud even if he did give the Absolution despite about twenty years ago every religion accepting the Pope as the Head of all religions. Which since they didn’t tell their flocks is a form of deceit. And not democratic and done basically in secret, so as the Bible says, “God does nothing in secret” and “nothing that is done in secret comes from God “They could argue that the ecumenical interfaith councils meetings weren’t secret at all, but if almost no body outside their organisations know about itv, then I would say, when it’s an issue so FUNDAMENTALLY Crucial to every person of every religion that if they weren’t informed them it is in. fact being kept as a secret. And if Charles isn’t Williams biological. Father, but Juan Carlos is then think about it.Practically everything is a secret, and has been for decades. Practically everything allowed I ALLOWED. n the puic interest is a lie.
William who is the spitting image of 1 of his J e w i s h mother Diana’s many lovers, ex King Juan Carlos of Spain and nothing like Charles. Photo comparisons of Juan Carlos and William in their 20’s are striking.
He’s a traitorous fraudster is William & just like the rest of his surrogate family, he’s kiking us with his partner in incest Kate.
After the bones of Richard III were found in a car park and dna found he was of a “bastard line” (same line as fraud Queenie, Victoria and more besides), requests were made to Queenie to exhume other “royals” from their crypts to see where the bastard line began.
Queenie said NO. Queenie knows she is an imposter and a traitor on our throne and we have the right to hang her & the rest of her products of incest for several counts of treason. Stashing millions into offshore tax havens because she knows her family are the biggest traitorous fraudsters our country has ever seen .
Richard III suffered from scoliosis of the spine at an early age just like the brown haired product of incest of Andrew and Fergie .You can investigate for yourselves the tribe who is prone to that.
It’s why all media are j e w i s h owned and those stupid enough to vote have only been allowed to vote forj e w s to be Prime Minster in any party they choose, in every general election and why the Lords looks more like aj a w i s h bath house full of dossers who get paid by us to fall asleep or kike us.
Churchills horrible mother was a virtual prostitute. Few could stand her. She fell down the stairs and died. a fitting end to a dirty monster spawning old hooker.
Queenies sister Marge was much the same, a cheap grotty old brass. It’s said that Russia have a big archive of photographic evidence of her debauched gender fluid orgies.
1 or 2 of the many men Marge was having it away with died of aids. People wonder of that’s what bisexual fraud royal hooker marge died of.
I had a friend, a woman. She was rather honest and a good friend, she told us that being a j. depends on only the mother (according to them), if the mother is j, the children are also (again, that’s not how I see but that how they see it). The father religion/origin (you choose which..) doesn’t matter. There are many good people among them, too. The problem is the Satanists elite. They use them just like they use us to plant conflicts and wars.
Share and rule. Always. That’s their method as otherwise they are the minority with not much manpower.
Freee
I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless.
Here’s what I’ve been doing: http://www.paybuzz1.com
You wouldn’t get that info under FOI where I am They would deny it. Deny you access to it so despite everything you have far more real. Freedom than we do.. But it won’t save you either, and that is the booton line They don’t care if you know because the msm won’t tell the people the truth and the cops only trust who they’re told to trust and the military and lawyers judges and courts too ate totally Controlled and they only get promoted on the basis of their COMPLIANCE.Theyre all what they call petty crims from welfare backgrounds or wards of the state detention centres, over institutionalised
They are the most over institutionalised people on the planet No one else Them.They AREN’T really ALLOWED to think for themselves They have TO OBEY. And COMPLY. Do as they’re told and do not question their superiors.
They lie. Always have “manipulations, distortions, omissions” tsaritsa Alexandre describing the news.
And aren’t they funded by Gates? Didn’t you report that a while ago, or is that another source?
Dr. David Martin warned the public that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine that does not exist.
“Pfizer Comirnaty does not exist,” Martin said, referring to the brand name of the Pfizer vaccine granted full approval by the federal agency. “The approval is for future production of COVID vaccine.”
The Comirnaty vaccine is subject to the same product liability laws as other U.S. products. Licensed adult vaccines, including Comirnaty, do not enjoy any liability shield.
People injured by the Comirnaty vaccine could potentially sue for damages. Jury awards could be astronomical, so Pfizer is unlikely to allow any American to take a Comirnaty vaccine until it can somehow arrange immunity for the product.
“The mandate for EUA has to live inside of no clinical alternative,” said Martin. “The moment there is an approval, then the EUA protections for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson would cease to exist instantaneously.”
EUA products are experimental under U.S. laws. Both the Nuremberg Code and federal regulations state that no one can force a human being to participate in the experiment.
Under U.S. laws, it is unlawful to deny someone a job or an education because they refuse to be an experimental subject. Potential recipients have an absolute right to refuse experimental vaccines.
Under the circumstances, it was clear that the granting of full approval (for Comirnaty) was a calculated move by the government to encourage businesses and schools to impose vaccine mandates and enable Pfizer to unload inventories of its COVID-19 vaccine under EUA.
On the other hand, U.S. laws permit employers and schools to require students and workers to take licensed vaccines (Comirnaty) which does not exist!!
Fauci essentially asked the researchers to create a bioweapon.
“You cannot manufacture a bioweapon and not say that you’re trying to kill people. That’s what a bioweapon is for,” Martin said.
Kizzy Corbett, the person behind the development of COVID-19 vaccines using mRNA technology, once said: “It’s really cool because you don’t even need much of lab. You can build one of these on your computer at home.”
Me: One vaccine took 21 days, the other 60 days to make and without animal testing, went into humans as “Experimental Test Vaccines” which Covid-19 vaccines are, under EUA.
That, Martin said, is an admission of biological warfare.
“We are not talking about a virus. We are talking about an engineered pathogen,” Martin said. “We are not talking about a vaccine. We are talking about the introduction of a computer-simulated code in the form of mRNA – not to stimulate your immune system, but to turn your body into a factory producing S1 spike proteins similar to those found in coronavirus.”
Me: The secret ingredient, Graphene in a switched off state, is in the lipid shell, which encases mRNA and trillions of these lipids are injected with each shot.
Members of the mainstream media were quick to report that vaccine mandates are now legal for military, healthcare workers, college students and employees in many industries following the full approval given by the FDA for Comirnaty on Aug. 23 – not Covid-19 vaccines.
The Pentagon promptly announced it will go ahead with its plan to force members of the military to get “Covid-19” vaccinated against the virus, while New York City announced on the same day that all public school teachers and other staffers will have to get vaccinated – with Comirnaty, which does not exist.
One of the first to implement the requirement was the State University of New York (SUNY) system, which has nearly 400,000 students and more than 85,000 faculty members spread across its 64 campuses. Several other prominent institutions are expected to impose “Comirnaty” vaccine mandates after consultation with their Boards of Trustees and state officials.
“Comirnaty does not exist,” Martin said, referring to the brand name of the Pfizer vaccine granted full approval by the federal agency. “The approval is for future production of COVID Comirnaty vaccine.”
Martin related that some vital information had been redacted in the approval letter that Pfizer had, as well as in its official publication from the FDA.
“The section of where it can be manufactured and when it can be manufactured is redacted, which is unusual given the fact that an approval letter is supposed to be a public announcement that makes these things visible,” Martin said.
Me: vaccine mandates by the FDA are for Comirnaty which does not exist and how can anyone approve a vaccine which does not exist yet?
Get it?
HumansAreFree
I had to rework the article, so that it made more sense to me.
Richard
Pfizer to ‘Require’ Twice-Per-Day COVID Pill Alongside Vaccines
HAFSeptember 5, 2021
Pfizer is so confident the pill will be approved and likely mandated that it has started production before the end of clinical trials.
by Gabriel Keane
Pharmaceutical megacorporation Pfizer is now developing a COVID pill that is meant to be taken alongside the COVID vaccines that have already made the company a staggering amount of money. The new pill is expected to be released by the end of the year and will be required to be taken twice per day.
“Success against #COVID19 will likely require both vaccines & treatments,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Wednesday. “We’re pleased to share we’ve started a Phase 2/3 study of our oral antiviral candidate-specifically designed to combat SARS-CoV-2-in non-hospitalized, low-risk adults.”
Success against #COVID19 will likely require both vaccines & treatments. We’re pleased to share we’ve started a Phase 2/3 study of our oral antiviral candidate—specifically designed to combat SARS-CoV-2—in non-hospitalized, low-risk adults: https://t.co/su5VtfbWPX
— AlbertBourla (@AlbertBourla) September 1, 2021
Pfizer also put out a press release the same week that proclaimed:
“If successful, [the drug] has the potential to address a significant unmet medical need, providing patients with a novel oral therapy that could be prescribed at the first sign of infection, without requiring hospitalization.”
The company described the drug as an “investigational orally administered protease inhibitor antiviral therapy designed specifically to combat COVID–19 – in non–hospitalized, symptomatic adult participants who have a confirmed diagnosis of SARS–CoV–2 infection and are not at increased risk of progressing to severe illness, which may lead to hospitalization or death.”
Media corporations have already expressed excitement about the new pill, and Pfizer is so confident that the pill will be swiftly approved and mandated by governments that it has already started a production line before the end of clinical trials.
Twice a day Covid pill by Pfizer pic.twitter.com/S5guXlcm7z
— Osler (@osler78) September 1, 2021
Other companies are also hard at work on COVID pills to be taken indefinitely while governments and media corporations focus on COVID.
Me: My free salt water cure for Coronavirus makes all of the above rubbish, totally unnecessary, why submit to this when you don’t have to???
Their covid jab drug is most likely will provide you electrons, negative charge to charge back your blood cells to negative hoping that they can revert clots. As if the clots problem carries on their transhuman experiment will be screwed. They want to live forever, they are using you to find a secure way, also to control you via your brain. (We will know what you think – B.J.)
There is no virus. Graphene oxide boosts the irradiating effect in your body.
That’s why the cases are so similar to radiation poisoning, because they are.
“Dr. José Luis Sevillano explains how vaccinated individuals are being irradiated from the outside and the inside”
https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/irradiation.html
[…] https://theexpose.uk/2021/09/06/breaking-f-o-i-request-reveals-there-have-been-4-times-as-many-death… […]
There is a job opportunity for everyone! You can work from the comfort of your home, using your computer. Additionally, you can work according to your schedule. You can work this job As part-time or As A full-time job. The online work can earn you up to $1000 per day. It’s easy, just follow the instructions on the home page, read it carefully from start to finish and
check the details……–> http://www.fullwork.cf