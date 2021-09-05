Why are the Government, it’s scientific advisors, and the mainstream media lying about the Covid-19 Vaccine and Ivermectin?

It’s been quite a week. I’ve been in the media business for decades and I’ve never before witnessed such lies, exaggeration and outright fraud. All with the intent to force everyone to be vaccinated. The question is why?
Let’s start with the vaccine itself. The results in Israel prove what a sham, charade and fraud this all is. The U.S. government and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention argue that the vaccine is our only chance to survive. And that people are hospitalized and dying with COVID-19 because they are unvaccinated.
Both arguments are pure fraud.
By Wayne Allyn Root
First, are you aware that anyone who dies within 14 days of getting vaccinated is considered “unvaccinated”? No wonder they claim everyone who is dying is unvaccinated. If you die from COVID-19, whether you’re vaccinated or unvaccinated, they just call you unvaccinated.
If a businessperson in the private sector tried that scam, they’d spend the next 20 years in prison for fraud.
The CDC has also been using stats of COVID-19 deaths going back to January to make the claim that the deaths are almost exclusively among the unvaccinated. That’s because earlier in the year almost everyone was unvaccinated. That’s called rigging the numbers. The CDC must be using the same Democrats who rigged and stole the 2020 election.
Worst of all, the media has blacked out the developing disaster in Israel. Israel is the most vaccinated country in the world. They all got the Pfizer vaccine. At first, deaths and hospitalizations went to almost zero. Israel declared victory over COVID-19.CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez View Cartoon
But everything changed. Today a massive COVID-19 outbreak has engulfed vaccinated Israel. Hospitals are full. People are dying. At this moment, Israel, the most vaccinated nation in the world, has more COVID-19 infections per capita than any country in the world.
At this moment, 0.2% of the entire population of Israel is catching COVID-19 each day.
This past week was the worst week for COVID-19 in Israel EVER. Israel is setting records for vaccinated people in the hospital. Deaths are skyrocketing.
It’s so bad, no-mask, no-lockdown Sweden has just banned travelers from Israel. Many EU countries are following suit.
The vaccine isn’t just failing, it’s a spectacular fail. It wore off. It no longer works. And just as my holistic doctor friends predicted, it makes the next wave far worse. These doctors say vaccinated people are far more contagious; they carry heavier viral loads and are far more susceptible to getting severe illness than someone with “natural immunity.”
This experiment with an “experimental, emergency-use-only” vaccine is a great big failure. A dangerous and deadly failure.
But at this very moment, Biden, the CDC and the U.S. media are pushing the vaccine, vaccine mandates and vaccine passports harder than ever. The question is why?
Why is forcing every American to get vaccinated so important at the exact moment Israel proves the vaccine they’re pushing is a dramatic, dangerous and deadly failure?
And it’s not just Israel. In the UK, a majority of the COVID-19 deaths last month were among vaccinated people. And the UK death rate from COVID-19 today is dramatically higher than a year ago — when there was no vaccine.
Separate from all that, the VAERS vaccine reporting system reports the vaccine itself is causing tremendous rates of death and crippling injuries. So, vaccinated Americans are dying and becoming severely sick from the vaccine, in addition to dying and becoming severely sick from COVID-19 after getting the vaccine.
And none of this is featured in the news. It’s a total media blackout.
Worse yet, the same government, CDC and media are trying desperately to denigrate and slander the drug that is most successful in treating COVID-19. It’s called ivermectin. In my next column, I’ll show you conclusive proof from around the world that ivermectin is miraculously effective versus COVID-19.
Something is very wrong. It sure seems like someone is scared you might actually recover from COVID-19, doesn’t it?
The question is WHY?
Sept 1 2021 YT VIDEO ‘Natural Immunity’ Lawsuit Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Ends in Surprising Result A George Mason University (GMU) law professor who sued the school over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate was granted a medical exemption by the school on Tuesday.
The Washington Examiner reports Todd Zywicki, the law professor at the Fairfax, Virginia, school said he had COVID-19 in March 2020 and defeated it, therefore his natural immunity, he argued, should prevent him from having to get the vaccination. And he proved it.
AUSTRALIA HAVE HAD THE SAME FURLOUGH RIP OFF THAT THIEVING EFFMINATE INDIAN TRAITOR, BOSS EYED BIG EARED INBREED & J E W BANKERS RENT BOY RISHI SUNAK ADOPTED AND HIS GREEDY GUPTA BILLIONAIRE INLAWS BENFITED BIG OUT OF IT
Several companies who were very profitable claimed millions in Australia’s version of furlough payments, even though they weren’t entitled to them & they do not have to pay back a cent. They all made even bigger profits during the bogus lockdowns.
However, the poorer people have been forced to pay every cent back. 1 woman a semi retired teacher is having to pay it back in instalments of $15 because she was overpaid a little over $1000, which will take a few years to pay back.
Meanwhile thieving con man Rishi is having a huge extension to his massive mansion, complete with a ballet barre, so expect mincing Rishi to come bursting out the closet wearing a tutu sometime soon.
Wonder where the corrupt alleged closet queer got that idea?
Articles from 2020 Should Rishi retrain in ballet? Untangling Sunak’s comments on the arts
Not good enough. It requires you to prove you got it. How many of us go to a doc or hospital with a flu like illness? Especially nowadays .Besides their covid has as many symptoms as if it would be 30 different illnesses. Tests? Not all of us so eager to put a suspicious swab to close to the brain when some saliva would be enough (or why is the mask mandate?), besides tests are useless which fact can be used by them, too if their interest would require it.
Why? Because the elite have created an opportunity to use fear as a lever to gain control of the population and make billions doing so. It’s a purely materialistic take over by dark forces. We need to get back to our human roots or we will be subsumed. https://secularheretic.substack.com/p/the-soul-stealing-covid-kill-shots
[…] Het is nogal een week geweest. Ik zit al tientallen jaren in de media en ik ben nog nooit getuige geweest van zulke leugens, overdrijvingen en regelrechte fraude. Allemaal met de bedoeling om iedereen te dwingen zich te laten vaccineren. De vraag is waarom? vraagt Wayne Allyn Root. […]
Because they have two faces A public and a private Because they are rehearsed as actors paid on the basis of their performance which is measured by the people belief in what they say. That’s why Because its their job
I’m classed as one of the extremely vulnerable ….60 years old… I have no spleen as a result of an accident when I was 16.
I smelled a rat from day one of Covid scandal. I haven’t washed my hands unless I need to because they are dirty…. never worn a mask ( simply said I was exempt) or observed unsocial distancing. I never observed bubbles and have continued to hug and shake hands with those who dare.
I’ve noticed friends at football matches are different to me now after I’ve bombarded them with what I regard as truth videos. They know I’m unvaccinated and don’t CD engage C in conversations with me much. I find it sad and it depresses me that I’ve lost some good friends through their lack of awareness. If passports come in then I’ll probably not be able to attend although I will try to find a way round it legally or illegally.
We are in the middle of a population control agenda…and it’s up to each and everyone of us who are fully awake to try our damndest to stop this evil.
You are not alone. Quite the same with us, we even lost our small family members, exactly how you lost your friends.
We knew it was fake since the beginning. I read Rappoport’s blog for years, I knew how they faked epidemics and pandemics in the past decades, in most cases to cover industrial pollution and poisonings or simply because they had an agenda on a certain land (Ebola).
I was suspicious and I knew it was something big, sinister when almost all of the countries started to play the same panic-game to make it ‘real’.
But their actions showed that the whole thing was staged.
In a case of a deadly pandemic you wouldn’t risk to bring back your people but would send help there they were. You wouldn’t cause panic as panic would make harder to stop the spread, etc.
What I don’t understand, how the earth could be so many so blind?
Trust in government? You have to be extremely dumb to ever trust in ANY governments.
We also knew that whatever was the plan it couldn’t involve a real virus (a danger to them too) but some kind of poisonS to make the pandemic more real.
Just yesterday I checked the dust on my windscreen, try it! I collected the dust in a c.card and put a strong but small magnet close to it. It was so magnetic that the magnet collected at least the half part of the small pile of dust and no industry nearby, Iast time I used the car a week ago for a short trip. Graphene oxide? Other metals? From the sky. You breath that in you know. (I filmed it, we will open a channel somewhere not so censored and upload but many of us should do.)
No the virus is no threat to healthy people Never was. And even if they’re old they have really good drs treating them The public get, by rule of law drs who are instructed ONLY to kerp people “fit for work” That’s all.By rule of law.
Daily Expose please, wouldn’t you like to do some investigation on anti parastic drugs, how they could work if the cause of covid cases is not a parasite? I’ve read something about somekind of iono-? ionic-? drugs, Is it possible that they work on the base they can give back the negative charge to the red blood cells? Clogging – as they say – is due that graphene oxide gives them positive charge (a part of them?). I guess wifi and cell phone, smart meters can do the same (there are proof for that part, rouleaux blood forming close to them). Just normally the blood (spacing) goes back to normal if you lower your exposure.
They run 500 year programmes We are entering a new era of medical tyrrany which will reign till about 2450.Rhats how they operate the law Eg post AD they spent the next 450 years killing Christians Then with 50 year transition to Christianity spent the next 500 years killing pagans Then next 500 kulling Moslems Then 500 killing protestants witches heretics Now its global and its about, still, compliance to rule of law but now they will spend next 500 years killing excess to requirements They will need 500 years to get population back down to about 500,000 .
I mean 500 million But I could have been right the first time Can’t remember now for sure which the figure was I saw. But 500.000.000 could be the right one.