Female Police Officer loses it and kicks restrained man in the head

Footage has emerged of a female police officer kicking a man in the head who was restrained on the floor by fellow officers.
It is not known where or why the man was being arrested, however the incident took place somewhere in the UK. Immediately after kicking the man in the head the officer seems to grab her hand as if it had been hurt, suggesting she may have kicked the man out of anger due to hurting her hand during the arrest.
Watch the video below –
The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…
Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, World News
All cops should be killed. It’s as simple as that.
I am making a good salary from home $1200-$2500/week , which is amazing, under a year back I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is what I do…. http://www.goldmaker1.com
Finally! There is a great way how you can work online from your home using your computer and earn in the same time… Only basic internet knowledge needed and fast internet connection… Earn as much as $3000 a week… http://Www.NetJob1.com
I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to S look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life.
This is where i started…>>> http://Www.CashApp1.Com
she should be easy to identify and jail
Put her in the same cell as the man she kicked.
They’re lucky they weren’t up against Victoria’s most well respected revered and decorated fop Roger Rogerson They’re lucky they aren’t named aShirley Finn or Sally Anne or any number of unknown others. They’re lucky Rogers not the role model.
[…] Read more: Psychopathic child (a ‘female police officer’) kicks restrained man in the head ̵… […]
American cops kill 3 people every day. The british cops kill even more people than the american cops when you adjust for the difference in population. If you think this ‘woman’ should still be a cop, or that the british cops are your friends, then you’re mad. If she’d had a gun that ‘citizen’ would be dead.
Sonderkommandos at it again. Why is this non – essential service still functioning?