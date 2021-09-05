Breaking News

Female Police Officer loses it and kicks restrained man in the head

By on ( 10 Comments )

Footage has emerged of a female police officer kicking a man in the head who was restrained on the floor by fellow officers.

It is not known where or why the man was being arrested, however the incident took place somewhere in the UK. Immediately after kicking the man in the head the officer seems to grab her hand as if it had been hurt, suggesting she may have kicked the man out of anger due to hurting her hand during the arrest.

Watch the video below –


The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Lawyer Anna De Buisseret: “Deaths From Covid-19 Vaccination Program Fits the Definition of Genocide”
Senior UK Lawyer Anna De Buisseret warned of the untold dangers of …
Teen Commits Suicide 6 Weeks into COVID-19 Lockdown in Sydney
Daisy Long, 19, tragically took her own life after struggling to cope …
Australia Has Fallen – Unvaccinated to be “locked-out” of society in most Draconian policy to date despite just 89 people being in hospital with Covid-19
The state of Victoria in Australia will move from lockdowns to lockouts …
Pandemic of the Vaccinated – Latest PHE Report reveals the vaccinated account for 70% of Covid-19 deaths since February
Because of the threats now being made to give an experimental Covid-19 …
Why are the Government, it’s scientific advisors, and the mainstream media lying about the Covid-19 Vaccine and Ivermectin?
It's been quite a week. I've been in the media business for …
Vaccine Mandates: “We saw this tyranny coming. We saw it coming across the pacific, and a week and a half ago it landed in Honolulu. Well now it’s here, in Los Angeles.”
Captain Christian Granucci, a 31-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department …
FACT CHECK – Parental Consent will NOT be required to give the Covid-19 Vaccine to children if Chris Whitty approves it
The official line from the UK Government is that parental consent will …
A Canadian Story – A Leaked Email and Independent Media Versus The “Fact-Checkers”
On 14 October 2020 an email from a committee member within the …
VIDEO – The People vs Tyranny
https://youtu.be/7gNZt3D5LaA
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, World News

2.5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
10 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
what

All cops should be killed. It’s as simple as that.

0
Reply
Peters

I am making a good salary from home $1200-$2500/week , which is amazing, under a year back I was jobless in a horrible economy. I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with Everyone, Here is what I do…. http://www.goldmaker1.com

Last edited 19 hours ago by Peters
-1
Reply
LuciaLangley

Finally! There is a great way how you can work online from your home using your computer and earn in the same time… Only basic internet knowledge needed and fast internet connection… Earn as much as $3000 a week… http://Www.NetJob1.com

Last edited 17 hours ago by LuciaLangley
0
Reply
Barbara

I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to S look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. 
This is where i started…>>> http://Www.CashApp1.Com

Last edited 12 hours ago by Barbara
0
Reply
burymeatwoundedknee

she should be easy to identify and jail

4
Reply
what

Put her in the same cell as the man she kicked.

Last edited 20 hours ago by what
1
Reply
Anonymous

They’re lucky they weren’t up against Victoria’s most well respected revered and decorated fop Roger Rogerson They’re lucky they aren’t named aShirley Finn or Sally Anne or any number of unknown others. They’re lucky Rogers not the role model.

Last edited 12 hours ago by Anonymous
0
Reply
trackback

[…] Read more: Psychopathic child (a ‘female police officer’) kicks restrained man in the head &#821… […]

0
Reply
jabber

American cops kill 3 people every day. The british cops kill even more people than the american cops when you adjust for the difference in population. If you think this ‘woman’ should still be a cop, or that the british cops are your friends, then you’re mad. If she’d had a gun that ‘citizen’ would be dead.

0
Reply
John Murphy

Sonderkommandos at it again. Why is this non – essential service still functioning?

0
Reply