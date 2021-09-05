A Canadian Story – A Leaked Email and Independent Media Versus The “Fact-Checkers”

On 14 October 2020 an email from a committee member within the Liberal Party of Canada was leaked to the public. It outlined the Canadian government’s plan to create a totalitarian state through lockdowns and credit strategy. “Fact-checkers” quickly got to work in an attempt to debunk the story. Ten months on, we thought we would see who was more accurate in their reporting – independent media or the so-called “fact checkers”.

The Leaked Email

The email dated 10 October 2020 begins: “I want to provide you some very important information. I’m a committee member within the Liberal Party of Canada. I sit within several committee groups but the information I am providing is originating from the Strategic Planning committee (which is steered by the PMO).”

The email then lists the steps of the roadmap set out by the Prime Minister’s Office (“PMO”):

The email goes on to explain how the Canadian government was going to offer Canadians a personal “total debt relief” to offset an “economic collapse on an international scale.” The debt relief would be funded by the International Monetary Fund (“IMF”) under what would become known as the “World Debt Reset” program.

“In exchange for acceptance of this total debt forgiveness the individual would forfeit ownership of any and all property and assets forever. The individual would also have to agree to partake in the COVID-19 and COVID-21 vaccination schedule, which would provide the individual with unrestricted travel and unrestricted living even under a full lock down (through the use of photo identification referred to as Canada’s Health Pass),” the email states, “we were told that those who refused would first live under the lock down restrictions indefinitely.”

The email continued, “the ones who refused to participate would be deemed a public safety risk and would be relocated into isolation facilities. Once in those facilities they would be given two options, participate in the debt forgiveness program and be released, or stay indefinitely in the isolation facility under the classification of a serious public health risk and have all their assets seized.”

The immediate reaction within the independent media community was one of scepticism and caution. RebelNews, for example, reported this to be “misinformation, hoax, disinformation” and Informed Consent stated “please note that none of this is verified, and we cannot speak to the voracity of any information contained in the following ‘leaked’ e-mail.”

However, to give some credibility to the email’s claims, a week earlier a Member of the Provincial Parliament, Randy Hillier, had “asked clear and precise questions” about the Canadian Federal government’s tendering for “isolation/quarantine camps.” Hillier was prompted by the Government issuing, in September 2020, tender notices for the construction of “isolation” camps in every province and territory in Canada.

Legislative Assembly of Ontario: Randy Hillier questions the Federal government’s tendering for “isolation/quarantine camps”

The “Fact Checkers”

Within two weeks of the email being leaked Reuters published an article, a “fact check”, claiming that the leaked message was “fake.” Reuters’ article was referring to an online video by Dr. Rashid Buttar, an osteopathic physician from North Carolina, reading “the message that is taken verbatim from an Oct. 14 post on The Canadian Report.” Reuter’s article had Dr. Buttar’s YouTube video ‘here’ and also embedded. However, where the video should be is a blank space – “This video is unavailable,” and by following the link provided YouTube explains, “because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated.” Fortunately, we were able to find a copy on another site so we are able to watch and check Reuters’ claims for ourselves:

Reuters “fact check” article notes some interesting points in order to argue the emails’ claims are false.

Regarding a strategic planning committee Reuters said: “A spokesperson from the PMO’s office told Reuters there was no such committee in existence (here, here).”

The links Reuters provides speak for themselves. One takes you to a list of “House of Commons Committees of the past session”. The other is a link to a second Reuters article, a week earlier, fact-checking the same topics, making the same claims, with a link to the same list of “Committees of the past session.” In neither of the Reuters “fact check” articles there is a link to a “spokesperson from the PMO’s office.” Reuters lied, on two separate occasions.

Reuters continued: “The reference to the “World Debt Reset program” is misleading. The World Economic Forum pitched the idea of a “great reset” on capitalism … the IMF has published its vision of a “Global Economic Reset,” … Neither of these mention plans to donate money to provide any single nation with “total debt relief,” nor a strategy to push people into agreeing to a global vaccination plan for COVID-19 and COVID-21.”

It’s an interesting choice of words Reuters used when referring to the “World Debt Reset program” – “misleading” rather than false or untrue – as is the word “single” in the phrase “provide any single nation with ‘total debt relief’.”

In response to Dr. Buttar’s comment “they’re basically amplifying the PCR test to the point that every human being will test positive. That’s what their goal is.” Reuters said: “PCR tests are very specific and are widely used to test for COVID-19 in an individual. They do so by identifying the specific genetic material of SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes the disease – in a sample from the patient.”

PCR tests have been proven to be unable to detect infections and, at the high amplification cycles being used by governments, have, as a minimum, a 90%+ false positive rate.

Reuters concluded with the verdict: “False. The email Dr. Buttar was quoting verbatim has already been proven false. There is no such committee in existence that the claims were said to be a result of, and the IMF has confirmed there is no such strategy to give away money in return for freedoms. There is also no evidence to suggest there is a goal to make every human being test positive for COVID-19.”

Our verdict on Reuters: The email Dr. Buttar was quoting was yet to be proven either false or true. The evidence Reuters provided that they were told “no such committee existed” is non-existent. And, Dr. Buttar was far from wrong about PCR tests. Although not every human being has tested positive, the use of PCR tests has been proven fraudulent and is used as a means to create the idea of a pandemic.

A couple of days after Reuters, Snopes also published a “fact-check” article stating: “the information contained within this post does not reflect reality. No “global reset” or “world debt reset” plan exists.”

Regarding the Great Reset, they may have done well to visit the World Economic Forum’s website or even check with Reuters before publishing.

Snopes notes the post they are fact-checking is “rather long” and “a full version of this post can be found here.”

The link to “here” is broken – “This site can’t be reached.” So, when Snopes claims: “It appears to have originated as a chain email before being posted on conspiracy forums, such as the QAnon,” we are unable to verify their source or make our own judgement.

Regarding Canada’s “Strategic Planning committee,” Snopes agreed with Reuters and claimed “the country has no such committee.” Their evidence for this is a link to an AFP Fact Check article written a week earlier, which does quote the Senior Director of Communications for the Liberal Party of Canada who said as much, or so AFP claims.

The point Snopes and AFP seem to miss is that “Strategic Planning” is a general term rather than a term that would be used for any specific strategic planning committee.

Further into the AFP Fact Check article it states: “the posts also specifically mention the acquisition of (or construction of) isolation facilities across every province and territory … This false claim was decried by the Trudeau government.”

Judging by the video where Randy Hillier questioned the Federal government’s tendering for “isolation/quarantine camps”– AFP’s claim is either based on lies or simply false.

A significant end note about Reuters: Reuters is also in the business of “fact checking” social media posts. And, while Reuters ‘fact checks’ Covid-related social media posts, it fails to disclose its ties to Pfizer and the World Economic Forum.

The Truth Reveals Itself

The latest “fact check” article as quoted above is dated 29 October. By 15 November:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had called for a “great reset.”

Leaders in Ontario said they were set to implement a second lockdown.

Randy Hillier questioned “how many of these [internment] camps will be built, and how many people does this government expect to detain.”

Trudeau was showing indications of wanting a universal basic income.

On 20 November, a document leaked from the French government matched the claims made by the Liberal Party of Canada leaked email.

All this happened within just over a month of the Canadian email being made public.

As the saying goes, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. We may never know the author of the email or how it was released to truly authenticate it. But, in a head-to-head, who do you think is more likely to disseminate the truth: independent media or the “fact checkers”?

Finally, A Reminder: The Leaked Email’s “Road Map”

Expected by November 2020. Phase in secondary lock down restrictions on a rolling basis, starting with major metropolitan areas first and expanding outward. Expected by December 2020. Rush the acquisition of (or construction of) isolation facilities across every province and territory. Expected by end of November 2020. Daily new cases of COVID-19 will surge beyond capacity of testing, including increases in COVID related deaths following the same growth curves. Expected by end of December 2020 – early January 2021. Complete and total secondary lock down (much stricter than the first and second rolling phase restrictions). Expected by Q1 2021. Reform and expansion of the unemployment program to be transitioned into the universal basic income program. Expected by February 2021. Projected COVID-19 mutation and/or co-infection with secondary virus (referred to as COVID-21) leading to a third wave with much higher mortality rate and higher rate of infection. Expected Q1 – Q2 2021. Daily new cases of COVID-21 hospitalizations and COVID-19 and COVID-21 related deaths will exceed medical care facilities capacity. Expected Q2 2021. Enhanced lock down restrictions (referred to as Third Lock Down) will be implemented. Full travel restrictions will be imposed (including inter-province and inter-city). Expected mid Q2 2021. Transitioning of individuals into the universal basic income program. Expected late Q2 2021. Projected supply chain break downs, inventory shortages, large economic instability. Expected by Q3 2021. Deployment of military personnel into major metropolitan areas as well as all major roadways to establish travel checkpoints. Restrict travel and movement. Provide logistical support to the area.

How are we faring so far?

